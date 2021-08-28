A helping paw: Local effort made to help aid pet owners in times of need

Mollie’s Mission was established in 2019 and currently resides in the basement of the Moose Lodge on Fourth Street Northwest in Mason City. There are currently 12 team members who help with feeding and taking care of animals.

The number one priority for Mollie’s Mission is to ensure proper nutrition for pets.

“We provide food to anyone who qualifies. Whether they have a disability, an SSI, or they are a veteran. We can help someone who may be unemployed for a short time.” said Siems. “If they need help, we’re there to help them supply those meals to their pets.”

An additional function of Mollie’s Mission is to help care for animals when their owners are in the hospital or during an unforeseen circumstance. The nonprofit steps in and cares for the animal until the owner is able to take responsibility again.

“Our board is dedicated to ensure that every pet has a place. If we have to be that place for a short period of time, we will do that,” said Siems.

Siems says any of the care that Mollie’s Mission does for an owner is for zero charge. The zero charge is for all time periods of care, from a weekend stay to a year with one of the Mollie's Mission foster homes.