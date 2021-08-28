A helping paw: Local effort made to help aid pet owners in times of need

Sometimes people just need a helping hand… or paw. One Nora Springs woman and her nonprofit organization is making an effort to help pet owners when unforeseen circumstances happen.
Linda Siems, founder of Mollie’s Mission, is dedicated to helping combat pet hunger and when owners are unable to take care of their animal due to medical reasons.
The idea for Mollie’s Mission happened when Siems was at a service meeting at Trinity Lutheran Church discussing different hunger projects they are involved in. Siems left the meeting questioning who was there for mankind’s four-legged friends.
“I left there thinking we’re taking care of the needs of our community members through providing meals. We’re taking care of the kids through our school systems. But who is taking care of the pets,” said Siems. “I am passionate about animals, between dogs, cats, and horses. If it has four legs and it has fur, I’m in.”
Another inspiration for Mollie’s Mission came from Siems’ Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Mollie, and her interactions with people as a therapy dog. Siems said the joy Mollie brought to others at nursing homes and at the Ronald McDonald House helped her recognize other needs. Siems saw there was a need helping veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities with their pets when their personal health issues made it hard to take care of a pet.
Mollie’s Mission was established in 2019 and currently resides in the basement of the Moose Lodge on Fourth Street Northwest in Mason City. There are currently 12 team members who help with feeding and taking care of animals.
The number one priority for Mollie’s Mission is to ensure proper nutrition for pets.
“We provide food to anyone who qualifies. Whether they have a disability, an SSI, or they are a veteran. We can help someone who may be unemployed for a short time.” said Siems. “If they need help, we’re there to help them supply those meals to their pets.”
An additional function of Mollie’s Mission is to help care for animals when their owners are in the hospital or during an unforeseen circumstance. The nonprofit steps in and cares for the animal until the owner is able to take responsibility again.
“Our board is dedicated to ensure that every pet has a place. If we have to be that place for a short period of time, we will do that,” said Siems.
Siems says any of the care that Mollie’s Mission does for an owner is for zero charge. The zero charge is for all time periods of care, from a weekend stay to a year with one of the Mollie's Mission foster homes.
The longest period of fostering from Mollie’s Mission that has happened so far has been three weeks, according to Siems.
When an owner feels ready to welcome their pet back into the household, there are several measures taken to make sure the pet and owner can handle it. Siems said there are several meetings that happen to acclimate the animal back into the home and an overnight stay.
“We’re very careful and mindful of the mental impact that it has on our pets,” said Siems.
If an owner becomes unable to handle caring for a pet because of medical reasons, Siems and Mollie’s Mission works to find a new placement for the animal instead of taking them to an animal shelter. Through the nonprofit's established network and personal connections, Mollie’s Mission is able to find new homes for them.
“I can’t say enough about Craig Markham, he is a canine behaviorist. He has been doing this a long time and finding people an animal they are looking for, like a rehab dog,” said Siems.
Along with helping finding new placements, Markham volunteers his time to Mollie’s Mission by training the eight to seventeen week old puppy classes.
“I am proud to be a part of (the organization) and I hope that it continues to grow,” said Markham.
Markham said the work Mollie’s Mission does meant a lot to him due to the help it gives towards the veteran and elderly population. He added that the meeting of simple needs of providing pet food and the care of animals was another factor that he valued.
“One of the most important reasons why dogs are released to shelters is because of relational issues and part of that deals with food,” said Markham.
Markham encouraged pet owners to reach out to Mollie’s Mission if they are in need of assistance, whether that be food related or help with animal care due to personal health situations.
“There’s nothing wrong with giving them a call and seeing what can be done,” said Markham.
Mollie’s Mission can be contacted by Facebook, by email, or by its website page molliesmission.org.
Siems' hopes for the future with Mollie’s Mission include a brand of pet food where the funds would go toward veterinary care, fostering animals, and ensuring care for animals. She added she would like to see a training facility open in the future to help properly reintroduce dogs with their owners.
Siems said giving aid to pets and owners was her greatest passion in her life now and the journey she has been on with Mollie’s Mission has been rewarding.
“I guess the biggest takeaway from all of it is when we put others way before ourselves, it is so much more rewarding,” said Siems.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com