A gaggle of volunteerism: Community Kitchen serves Thanksgiving dinner

Brittany Bouslaug volunteered at the North Iowa Community Kitchen for the first time Wednesday, and she didn't come alone.

"Our company Cargill does a signup sheet, and I was like, 'Let's do this this year,'" she said.

Bouslaug brought a friend, her son, daughter and daughter's friend with her to add to the half a dozen or so other volunteers preparing turkey with all the Thanksgiving fixings for around 500 people.

"I just feel like it brings happiness into your life when you're able to serve others," Bouslaug said. "I'm trying to show my children who are here with me today the goodness in serving others."

Bouslaug and her colleagues in the kitchen are under the guidance of Kitchen Coordinator Becky Higgins. Higgins said last year only 380 takeout meals were given away because of COVID restrictions, but this year they're allowing diners to eat on site. She added that inflation is driving people to visit the community kitchen as well.

Higgins said there are a lot of reasons she comes back day after day.

"I feel like it's kind of its own little community within a community," she said. "You get to know the people. It's a really great thing for our community."

Higgins runs a tight ship. Volunteer Gary Callen, who was back for the first time since his retirement a few months ago, attested to that when asked what he does in the kitchen.

"Whatever Becky tells me to do," he said. "Today I've been working on desserts."

Executive Director Karen Handeland said meal preparation is up almost 50% from last year because the dining area is open again and due to inflation. She said on normal days about 250 meals are served at lunchtime and around 150 for dinner. She wanted to remind people that clients don't have to prove they're in need.

"We don't do any means testing," she said. "If you're hungry and you need a meal, we feed you."

Handeland added that the kitchen isn't just for those in need, but can serve as a great place for socialization for senior citizens. The kitchen is open for lunch Monday through Saturday and dinner Monday through Thursday.

Handeland said Wednesday's lunch was definitely the busiest of the year and everything couldn't be done that morning.

"It's a big day. It's a lot," she said. "We've been prepping all week fileting the turkeys, prebaking some of the pies. A lot of prep. It's actually been taking months of reaching out and getting things planned."

Funding for the kitchen comes from a variety of places, including grants, private donations and business donations. Handeland said partnerships with local grocery stores, the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and the Food Bank of Iowa are all key components to keeping the kitchen going.

Handeland said the relationship with Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is unique in the sense that it's reciprocal. It the food bank has excess food that will spoil before it can be given away it will hand it over to the kitchen, and if the kitchen has foods like cereal it can't use it does the same. She also pointed out that any gardeners with excess fresh vegetables are welcome to donate them.

For grant-writing purposes, clients are required to check in when they arrive. Some grants are only available if certain demographics are served. Handeland said this is a great way for volunteers to get to know clients, and it can serve as a safeguard if a regular doesn't show up for a few days.

"Even something like not having seen somebody in four days and they're usually here," she said. "What's going on? Are they OK? We just had one, and they just had a cold, but they were checked on because they were frequent visitors. It's definitely a personal relationship."

Finding enough volunteers and fundraising are the two toughest challenges the kitchen faces, Handeland said. She said many volunteers find the kitchen through churches, organizations they belong to, or even the business they work for.

Handeland, who took over as director in December, said despite occasional frustrations the people make it worth all the time and effort.

The best part of her job?

"Since I've been in Mason City and working here, it's realizing how good our community is at taking care of our neighbors," she said.