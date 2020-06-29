‘A dream becomes a reality’: Developer breaks ground on Clear Lake hotel, event center

Clear Lake has agreed to pay the developer $150,000 if construction of the project, including at a minimum the excavation of utilities or footings, begins before June 30. Another $150,000 will be paid to the developer if the hotel is operational by June 30, 2021.

Charleson Excavating Company Inc., of Clear Lake, received the contract for excavation work at the site, which was scheduled to begin after the ceremony.

Erick Molestad, Charleson president, said it was his goal to get the “little dirt work” done by the end of the week, weather permitting.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the work started Monday qualifies the developer for the first $150,000 incentive.

The city has also agreed to reimburse JSM Investment up to $50,000 to cover a portion of the franchise application fee to Marriott International, which was reviewed — and approved — in early April.

The Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Clear Lake will be among nearly 20 in Iowa, and it’s the only one along Interstate 35 between Ames and Burnsville, Minnesota, which Flory said speaks volumes about the developer’s — and Marriott’s — confidence in the community.