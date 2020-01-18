A Day of Thunder races heat up winter-weary North Iowans

As the frigid winds raged outside, the racing action was heating up inside the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center.

The annual “A Day of Thunder on Syrup” kart races were held Saturday, where heat after heat of karts, bikes and quads raced around the cement track coated in sticky syrup, giving extra traction for racers on the tiny indoor course.

While the weather caused some logistical problems, the show had to go on, as there were no available postponement dates for the venue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Competitor pits were all moved inside the main venue and some classes were combined to ensure everyone had a chance to compete.

Spectators watched as kids and adults competed for trophies in various classes throughout the day.

Between racing action, people brought their remote control racing cars onto the track to race each other.

The races were sponsored by the North Iowa Fair Association and Monster Energy Drink.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1