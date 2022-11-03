A breath of fresh air

Doug Rozendaal has been flying airplanes for more than four decades, but when he took off from Mason City Airport on Friday it was a first for Rozendaal ... and probably anyone else.

Rozendaal took off in his Beechcraft B-55 Baron with three passengers like he's done a thousand times before, but this time two of his riders were fitted with BiPAP masks, temporal blood flow bands, heart monitors and more -- all in the name of science.

A BiPAP -- bilevel positive airway pressure -- mask uses pressure to push air into the lungs, improving the level of oxygen in the blood. BiPAP machines are often prescribed to sleep apnea patients.

Rozendaal teamed up with doctors and researchers from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, in an attempt to discover whether the positive airflow BiPAP machines could help eliminate hypoxia at higher altitudes.

Hypoxia is low levels of oxygen in body tissues. It causes symptoms like confusion, restlessness, difficulty breathing, rapid heart rate and bluish skin.

"Actually, this was my idea to try this to see if BiPAP could increase oxygenation at altitude because I fly a lot," Rozendaal said. "Using oxygen is a pain because your tank is always empty. ... The rules are you can't fly above 12,500 (feet) without oxygen.

Rozendaal said he usually flies at around 8,000 feet, but the ability to fly at higher altitudes would benefit pilots in a variety of ways.

"If can fly at 12k that would allow me to get above weather, get better winds and fuel economy. It just allows for a lot more flexibility," he said.

Rozendaal came up with the idea about 18 months ago, but he needed some help. He got in touch with his friend Dr. Doug Summerfield, a critical care doctor, to help put a plan together. Summerfield contacted the Human Integrative and Environmental Physiology Lab at Mayo Clinic, and they were cleared for takeoff.

Summerfield has always been interested in how people react physically and mentally when deprived of oxygen. He even spent time studying on Mount Everest.

"This lab is a lab I went to Everest with when I was in training back in 2012," Summerfield said. "At that time we were looking at high-altitude studies and how people degrade during those studies."

Peter Larsen, director of research and education at MercyOne North Iowa, said he's always been interested in aviation and safety. He was interested to see the results at the end of the fifth and final test flight on Saturday.

"We're going to see what happens when you put on a Bi-PAP, which is basically for sleep apnea, to see if you can increase positive pressure in ventilation," Larsen said. "By doing that maybe you can reduce hypoxia."

Ten separate participants were tested. Baseline readings were taken prior to takeoff, then physiological and cognitive tests were taken multiple times with the aid of iPads at altitudes of 8,000 and 12,000 feet.

Test subject Adam Glowaski said he became a participant because he knows Rozendaal and shares his interest in aviation.

"I'm a pilot and a good friend of Doug's, so when we started talking about this I was like, 'Yeah, sure I'd be happy to help out," Glowaski said.

The data has yet to be analyzed, but all the participants are hopeful they'll learn something positive. It all started with an idea and a phone call.

"I asked him if he thought this would work, and he said it would never work, 'but let's try,'" Rozendaal said of his call with Summerfield.