A 5-year-old's Christmas cards spread holiday cheer

Christmas is the time of giving and spreading cheer, and an easy way to do that is to mail Christmas cards to families, friends and acquaintances.

A Mason City 5-year-old is taking the Christmas card tradition another step forward by hand delivering Christmas cards she wrote and drew in for the residents at the Nora Springs Care Center.

Vera Harris, a kindergartner at Newman Catholic Elementary, said sharing and caring is important during the Christmas season.

Harris and her great grandmother, Beverly Frey, started making the 50 cards for the care center residents because they don’t get a lot of company, and it took about three weeks to finish them all.

“She did some artwork on each card and signed her name,” Frey said. “On some of them [she] said, ‘I am 5 years old.’”

Though the cards were regular blank Christmas cards anyone can buy at the store, Harris said she made them to “spread Christmas cheer” to the people who don’t have a lot of family and don’t usually get a lot of cards and presents for Christmas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I wanted to make them have a good Christmas and smile and feel loved,” she said.