A 5-year-old's Christmas cards spread holiday cheer

Christmas is the time of giving and spreading cheer, and an easy way to do that is to mail Christmas cards to families, friends and acquaintances.
A Mason City 5-year-old is taking the Christmas card tradition another step forward by hand delivering Christmas cards she wrote and drew in for the residents at the Nora Springs Care Center.
Vera Harris, a kindergartner at Newman Catholic Elementary, said sharing and caring is important during the Christmas season.
Harris and her great grandmother, Beverly Frey, started making the 50 cards for the care center residents because they don’t get a lot of company, and it took about three weeks to finish them all.
“She did some artwork on each card and signed her name,” Frey said. “On some of them [she] said, ‘I am 5 years old.’”
Though the cards were regular blank Christmas cards anyone can buy at the store, Harris said she made them to “spread Christmas cheer” to the people who don’t have a lot of family and don’t usually get a lot of cards and presents for Christmas.
You have free articles remaining.
“I wanted to make them have a good Christmas and smile and feel loved,” she said.
This was the first year for the project, and Harris’s mother, Paige Byers, said they might make it a family tradition.
“I try to teach her the real spirit of Christmas and that it’s important to remember that the gift of giving is about making people feel special and it makes us feel extra special seeing how good others feel when you give,” Byers said.
Adri Whitehurst, Harris’s godmother, had the idea to do the project, since her stepfather is a resident at Nora Springs Care Center, according to Frey.
Frey said they chose to make the cards for the care center residents at Nora Springs because there are fewer residents there than in Mason City’s Good Shepherd Health Center and she’s originally from Nora Springs.
“We raised our family over there, in Nora Springs,” she said.
They will be delivering the cards to each resident in person Saturday.
Earlier this year, Harris had also helped collect food with Frey at The Manor in Mason City for a food bank.
Next year, Harris said she wants to make reindeer for the care center residents.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.