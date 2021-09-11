9/11 remembrance in Mason City's Central Park: Bravery amid chaos

The morning ceremony held in Mason City's Central Park to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks didn't begin with boisterous, patriotic fanfare. It didn't start with any salutes or sirens. Instead, the event opened with and was strung together by the solemn ringing of a bell.
Multiple rings of the bell and then Mason City first responders present the American flag and the state flag as the national anthem plays.
There is more ringing before Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley steps up to talk about how calm and normal of a day Sept. 11, 2011 started as and how quickly that placidity was disturbed. Within that chaos, Brinkley notes that New York City first responders scrambled toward the World Trade Center mere seconds after getting the call.
A crowd of at least 100 people then sings "This Land is Your Land" by folk singer Woody Guthrie: "When the sun come shining, then I was strolling, and the wheat fields waving and the dust clouds rolling, the voice was chanting as the fog was lifting, this land was made for you and me."
Following that unofficial anthem, the bell rings five more times and Mason City Fire Chief Erik Bullinger takes to the podium to pay tribute to the hundreds of New York City emergency workers who died on that Tuesday while tending to the two towers. Even now, numerous survivors have to deal with all kinds of adverse health effects from breathing in the toxic fumes.
After another patriotic transition, this time its "My Country 'Tis of Thee," to welcome U.S. Navy Capt. Joan Platz, a Lake Mills native who served on Navy staff at the Pentagon during 9/11, who gives her account of what happened in Washington, D.C., on that day.
"The horrific smell. Alarms were sounding. Lights were going off. We needed to evacuate. But where should we go?" Platz asked.
"Outside, in the Pentagon parking lot, I looked up to the sky and saw fighter jets flying overhead. My heart sunk as I knew that meant there was another plane and those brave military pilots had been scrambled for the absolute unthinkable assignment of shooting down an American commercial airliner. My America was changed forever," she said.
The bell again rings five times and Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel comes forward to recall what happened on United Flight 93 and how a family with Mason City roots had connections to that event.
Sometime around 9:27 a.m. on Sept. 11, Tom Burnett Jr., whose father grew up in Mason City, first started making calls to his wife, Deena, about the hijacking of United 93.
Over the course of several calls, during which he learned about the other attacks, Burnett Jr. came to the realization that the hijackers were on a suicide mission (per a Guardian story from 2001). From a 2004 San Francisco Gate story, Burnett's final call, around 9:54 a.m., ended with him saying: "Don't worry, we're going to do something."
Near the end of his time, Schickel reminded those in attendance what they should take away: "We gather here to remember all the innocent souls lost in the attack. We will forever keep them and especially their families in our prayers."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.