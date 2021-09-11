9/11 remembrance in Mason City's Central Park: Bravery amid chaos

"The horrific smell. Alarms were sounding. Lights were going off. We needed to evacuate. But where should we go?" Platz asked.

"Outside, in the Pentagon parking lot, I looked up to the sky and saw fighter jets flying overhead. My heart sunk as I knew that meant there was another plane and those brave military pilots had been scrambled for the absolute unthinkable assignment of shooting down an American commercial airliner. My America was changed forever," she said.

The bell again rings five times and Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel comes forward to recall what happened on United Flight 93 and how a family with Mason City roots had connections to that event.

Sometime around 9:27 a.m. on Sept. 11, Tom Burnett Jr., whose father grew up in Mason City, first started making calls to his wife, Deena, about the hijacking of United 93.