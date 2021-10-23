4th Annual Haunted Historic Building tour on Friday in Mason City

If you've ever wondered about the stories behind some of Mason City's most historic buildings, this most hallowed time of year is your chance to find out.

Main Street Mason City will host its 4th Annual Haunted Historic Building Tour on Friday, Oct. 29.

Several buildings in the downtown area will be on the tour, and at each stop, a "spirit" will share the history of that building. In communing with these spirits, the Globe Gazette has learned that one of them will talk about the critical role a certain meeting spot in a certain building played in the historic fight for women's equality.

Check in for the event begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail and hors d'oeuvre reception at Simply Nourished Mason City, located at 13 S. Federal Ave.

Tour groups will be assigned when you register. Guests will also enjoy light refreshments throughout the tour and a signature sweet at the last location.

Tickets are $60 per person. All the proceeds from the event will go toward Main Street Mason City's mission to promote, preserve and enhance downtown Mason City. To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3lkDjGu

The Haunted Historic Building Tour is supported by Alpha Media, ATURA Architecture, Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Thrivent Financial - Todd Leet & Renewable Energy Group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.