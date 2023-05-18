Cannonball Day is a month away, but the Rotary Cannonball steam locomotive built as Minneapolis & St. Louis Railway number 457 in 1912 is open for business in East Park.

Cannonball Day -- June 24 this year -- is an annual event sponsored by the volunteer group Friends of the 457 and area businesses designed to highlight the train engine. But Friends of the 457 members are on hand all summer for tours, education and fun. Opening day was May 13, and hours are 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October.

Kids and adults alike enjoy climbing up to ring the bell and hear the steam sounds as volunteers "start up" the realistic engine effects. With a fog machine to imitate steam, a visit to the Cannonball is a trip back in time.

The train engine ran the rails for 47 years before retiring to the Crystal Sugar plant to switch carloads of coal or beets. In 1959, Crystal Sugar donated the 457 to the city of Mason City, and it was set in its home at East Park.

Time and Iowa weather took a toll on the engine, and in 2003 Gene Green realized that without some attention the 457 could be lost. He began efforts to build a volunteer group to paint and cosmetically restore the historic locomotive.

Those efforts paid off. Green has since moved on to Texas, but others stepped up to maintain and preserve one of Mason City's most memorable landmarks.

"Well, Gene moved back to El Paso, Texas, and he needed to hand it on to someone else. I guess that's where I come in," says Dennis Wilson, chairman.

In the intervening years, much restoration has been completed through the time and talent of various artisans and jacks-of-all-trades. The focus of preservation is to include as many original and historic pieces as possible, but occasionally fabrication work is necessary.

That was the case with the boiler jacket, crafted from steel donated by Assa Abloy Curries Mfg. and shaped by Sukup Manufacturing Co. The story behind the nameplate? Well, that's a different case.

An original if slightly damaged plate was on sale at a Mason City estate sale. The purchaser was at first baffled how the item ended up for sale. The owner had moved into a nursing home, but a quick visit shed light on the subject.

It seems during a wild night around 1960 or so a local construction crew had a few drinks and made off with the nameplate. In their haste they removed only three of the screws securing it and damaged one corner. After the nameplate resurfaced and with it's provenance established, it was used as a template for replicas.

Stories about the 457 abound in childhood tales from across the city. For years the engine was left unfenced, and children could climb aboard and imagine they were conductors, travelers and pioneers of the wild west.

Starting in 2014 and concluding three years later, Wilson and volunteers created a beautiful garden with a retaining wall to prevent further damage. For ease of maintenance, Wilson has the site plotted out in "zones." Volunteers care for an assigned zone, leaving the Cannonball 457 park one of Mason City's crown jewels.

"By the time we got the engine restored, we started to worry about erosion on the north side, so we came up with a plan for that, too." Wilson says.

Those plans are what make the Friends of the 457 so successful in its restoration and creation of a home for the Cannonball. Each year, residents look forward to Cannonball Day and the River City Kiwanis and Hy-Vee chicken barbecue fundraiser. This year, in addition to the Kids Fun Run, Bill Riley Talent Search and Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, there will be a Kids' Business Fair.

The fair is open to children 5 to 12 years old and encourages them to be creative in making a product or service. They'll register with a short business plan, and receive a 10'x10' booth. Entries will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded.

For more information visit the Friend of 457 website at friendsofthe457.org or their Facebook Page Friends of the 457.