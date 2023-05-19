May the good Lord bless and keep you

Whether near or far away

May you find that long awaited

Golden day today

“May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You” by Meredith Willson

Sunday May 21st will be a golden day for Linda Jensen as she says goodbye as First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir director after 45 years.

Her 45 years of Wednesday rehearsals, Sunday performances and preparing music will come to an end. Asked what she's looking forward to, Jensen responded sunnily, "For 45 years I've wanted to sing in the choir!"

She radiates positivity and possibility. Her love of music showed itself early, and she spent her career working to inspire that love in young students. After stints in Luverne, Minnesota, and Waterloo, Jensen settled down for a long journey teaching music to elementary and junior high students in Mason City. She was teaching at Hoover when the call to serve the chancel choir came.

"The director at the time had called and asked if this was something I was willing to do. I thought about it and decided I would give it a shot. I hadn't worked with high school, college age or adults yet," she said.

Families grow and change, something Jensen has seen firsthand and in her time at First United Methodist.

"We had a couple who met in the choir. I was happy for them, but she was a great singer and he was our organist and when they moved away we missed them greatly," she said.

The church community has changed since Jensen came aboard in 1978. Then, the choir was composed of 60 or more singers and now boasts just 20.

"The way that people interact with the church has changed, just as our society has changed," Jensen mused. "There are so many more options for people to choose. Young people have weekend traveling teams, and the musically inclined play on Saturday nights. Attendance isn't the same."

She glances back over the silent pews, devoid of worshippers on a late afternoon. "The church holds 500 people, I think. We used to be full, but our congregation is aging. We don't see as many young families," Jensen said, her tone grateful rather than melancholy. "Having a church community is just so important. To be uplifted and have their support is wonderful."

The Rev. Carol Kress is also filled with gratitude. "We are so pleased for her loyalty and dedication to the church. That's 45 years of Sundays," Kress said.

Asked just how many Sundays she missed, Jensen blinked. She thought for a moment and said, "Not many that I can remember."

She does recall one close call. When heavily pregnant with her daughter, she thought she would deliver on a Sunday. Jensen made it through service and a congregation member followed her home just in case she went into labor. Her daughter, Sarah, arrived healthy and well the next day.

Now Sarah has a daughter of her own, just five years old. "We have a little granddaughter in Connecticut. We'll have more time to do some of the things we enjoy, travel a little", Jensen said.

Jensen's dedication to the church is evident, but she finds joy in all aspects of this life. "We like to go to Iowa City for football games, but I get back at 3 a.m. or so on Saturday and have church in the morning."

From the church bulletin: "Linda Jensen will bring her 45-year tenure as choir director at First UMC to a close on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The church will celebrate her dedicated service during the 10 a.m. worship hour, followed by an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. All current and past choir members are invited to join in for a Reunion Choir as Linda directs a final time. All together you will sing the final hymn and 'May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You' by Meredith Willson. This will help the day be especially blessed for us all."

First United Methodist Church is located at 119 S. Georgia Ave. Worship is held at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary and on Facebook Live.