43 North Iowa exceed goal at Dancing for the Dream event

  • Updated
D4D 2022

The competitors for the 2022 Dancing for the Dream event.

43 North Iowa has announced the winner of the Dancing for the Dream 2022 competition and how much money the event raised.

Dancing for the Dream was on March 26, with seven duos dancing to raise funds. 43 North Iowa Executive Director John Derryberry announced the winners of the Dancing for the Dream Crystal Ball Trophy were Nicole Nosbisch and Kyle Debuhr.

The nonprofit exceeded its goal of $55,000, raising $78,000. Some of this year's proceeds will support students in the Project SEARCH internship program with MercyOne North Iowa according to a news release.

I was amazed at the performances of all the dancers. The audience could tell all the thought the dancers put into producing unique performances. The dancers put so much effort into practice and inviting their family and friends to the event," said Derryberry. “It was a special night for 43 North Iowa. From the dancers to our staff, to our supporters, we all have renewed focus on our mission and what it means to so many in our great community.”

D4D 2022 Winners

Nicole Nosbisch and Kyle Debuhr were the winners of the crystal ball trophy at the 2022 Dancing for the Dream event.

Dancing for the Dream is 43 North Iowa's signature fundraising event. Proceeds stay in North Iowa and provide support services for those with disabilities.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

