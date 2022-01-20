43 North Iowa announced 2022 Dancing for the Dream competitors

43 North Iowa announced on Thursday this year's competitors for its Dancing for the Dream fundraising event, to be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

"The success of this event is due to our local 'stars' coming forward to perform, and the 2022 lineup is going to be spectacular," said Executive Director John Derryberry in a statement.

"We survived a few COVID changes these past two years and plan on another successful and fun event."

The dancers met last week and are putting together their performances and seeking votes to win the coveted Crystal Ball Trophy, according to a press release.

There are seven performances and each pair will be vying for votes to help 43 North Iowa reach their goal of $55,000.

Proceeds from the event support the home, employment, and community experiences of people with disabilities in North Iowa says the release.

The dancers for the 2022 Dancing for the Dream event are:

Brooke Bailey, MercyOne with Steve Bailey, Century 21

Alyshia Burgmeier, Family Manager with Kyle Burgmeier, Burgmeier Dentistry

Lisa Brinkley, North Iowa Area Community College with Jeff Brinkley, Mason City Police Department

Jill Branstad, Clear Creek Elementary with Bob Branstad, Stellar Industries

Colleen Frein, Mason City Chamber with Lucas Frein, Frein Audio & Tech

Nicole Nosbisch, Simply Nourished & Sevens with Kyle De Buhr, Becker Center

Kara Ruge, Clear Lake Bank & Trust with Nate Ruge, First Presbyterian Church

Dancing for the Dream is 43 North Iowa's signature fundraising event, and silent and live auctions will be held throughout the night with a wide variety items for bidding.

Tickets are $60 each, which includes a chance to play Deal or No Deal, and will be available for purchase at the Becker Center, JobLink, and 43 North Iowa.

A limited number of tables seating eight, or booths, are available with a small upcharge.

Those who are interested in attending can also order tickets by texting D4D to 41444 or call Andrea at 641-423-3301.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

