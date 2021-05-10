41st Annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show opens at Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City

The 41st Annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show is now open in the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum's Center Space Gallery.

The show, sponsored by the Safford and Lena Lock Photo Endowment Fund, received 78 photo entries from Cerro Gordo County residents, as well as those who attended spring or summer semesters at North Iowa Area Community College.

Awards will be given for "best in show," second and third place and honorable mentions. The best in show winner will receive a $150 prize, second place will be given $100, and third place will be $50. All award winners will receive certificates.

Area residents whose works were chosen for this year's show include: Brad Janson, Wendy Janson, Jennifer Ostrander, Joyce Sorensen and Margo Underwood, all of Clear Lake; Lorrie Staudt of Daugherty; Tonya DeVries-Morse of Hanlontown; Shari Brandli, Joshua Brueggeman, Noemi Cruz-Orcutt, Jill Dobel, Robert Follmuth, Lisa Grouette, Kyle Lucas, Bruce G. McKee, Wolfgang Meier, Mark Messer, Paulette Searle, Danelle Stadtlander and John Trigas, all of Mason City.