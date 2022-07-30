3-vehicle crash kills two in North Iowa

A 45-year-old man and a toddler were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Worth County Saturday night.

According to an Iowa State Patrol report, Maggie Harvey, 24, of Northwood was driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica north on Highway 65 near Kensett when she crossed the centerline and struck a 2002 Toyota Avalon being driven by John Hinderscheid, 45, of Albert Lea.

Hinderscheid's came to rest in a ditch. Harvey's vehicle flipped on its top in the middle of the highway, and was then struck by a 1999 International semi driven by 62-year-old Dennis Stoneking of Northwood.

Hinderscheid and Harvey's passenger Theilen Fausnaugh, 3, of Northwood both died at the scene. Harvey was transported by accident to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Stoneking was not injured.

Kensett Fire Department, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Worth County Sheriff's Office, Northwood Fire and Rescue, Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office and Mason City Fire and Ambulance all assisted at the scene.