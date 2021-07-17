20th Annual Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show Returns

On Saturday, Clear Lake residents were treated to the 20th annual Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show right on the shore of the downtown area.

The Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show took 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back with a bang for 2021.

Nearly 30 different boats were on display at the show, and all of them from offering something different than the rest.

Participants were able to walk freely through the show and even check the interiors of some of the boats on display. Some boats were even being listed for sale at the event.

The event ran from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and those who attended were treated to music, a food truck and a beautiful warm day.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

