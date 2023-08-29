Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a swing through North Iowa on Saturday, telling a crowd of potential Republican voters he was running for president in order to "send Joe Biden back to his basement where he belongs.

The line drew raucous applause at the crowded Pizza Ranch restaurant in Garner.

Saying the nation is "in jeopardy of being the first generation of Americans to turn over to our kids and grandkids a country that is less free and less prosperous than the one we inherited," the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful delivered his vision for America to a packed dining room.

DeSantis said he would start by reversing Bidenomics.

"On the first day in office, I'm going to take all his executive orders, all this bureaucracy, all this red tape, and we're going to throw it right in the trash can where it belongs," DeSantis said. "We're not going to let them spend this country into oblivion any longer. You have to make decisions for your family to make sure your budgets work, and these politicians need to start doing the same thing."

DeSantis said he's helped achieve economic success in his state by "leading boldly, delivering results and attracting people to the success we enjoy."

"The idea that my kids should be exposed to anything of a sexual nature? No, I'm sorry. That is not gonna happen, that's wrong. [Yet] you have movements [that want] to be able to inject things about telling a first-grader that they can change their gender or that they were born in the wrong body. ... Is there any parent that really wants that going on in school? It's totally inappropriate."

DeSantis said as president he would bring the issue of our southern border to a conclusion.

"We'll declare it a national emergency on Day One. We're going to marshal all available resources to the border including the U.S. military. Yes, we will build a border wall, but we are also going to take policy action to stop the invasion of people trying to come," DeSantis said to applause.

He also plans to "hold the Mexican drug cartels accountable" for human and drug trafficking, saying "they're responsible for bringing in enough fentanyl to kill many millions of people, and that does kill tens of thousands of Americans every year."

DeSantis spoke in Garner just hours after a deadly shooting unfolded at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida. In what is being investigated as a federal hate crime, a 21-year-old White gunman armed with a swastika-emblazoned rifle allegedly targeted people of color in his attack, killing three before turning the gun on himself. DeSantis returned to Florida on Sunday to deal with the response to the shooting.

"I heard a rumor that you want to increase the retirement age," one attendee said to the governor. "My dad died when he was 62 and didn't get the chance to use any of his Social Security, and he started working when he was 14. If you increase the retirement age, I don't want to die before I get the chance to reach it."

"It should reflect life expectancy, and what we've had in this country is a pretty significant decline in life expectancy," DeSantis responded. "Given those circumstances, to raise it would be cutting against where the demographics are going, so that's not gonna happen."

Douglas McCabe of Garner came to see DeSantis, but was dismayed enough at this answer that he won't be supporting him at the Iowa Caucuses in February. "I don't think he was being honest. I think when he's in there he's going to raise the retirement age. DeSantis has talked about raising that age (as a congressman).

DeSantis made the swing through Iowa after Wednesday's Republican debate in Milwaukee, where he fought back against attacks from eight other candidates as the highest-polling attendee. Former President Donald Trump didn't attend.

Several recent Iowa polls indicate Trump still holds a comfortable lead over DeSantis among likely caucusgoers, matching national trends.

"We've got to be able to win. If this election is a referendum on Joe Biden's failed policies and our positive vision for how we reverse the country's decline, we're gonna win. If the election ends up a referendum on all these controversies," he said, hinting at the former president's current criminal charges, "Democrats are going to win, and when they win, they're gonna pack the Supreme Court, abolish the Electoral College, make Washington, D.C., a state, and they're going to eliminate voter I.D. laws in every jurisdiction in this country."

Brian Clark of Spencer said he supported Trump in 2016 and 2020, but plans on supporting DeSantis in February. He said, "I think all the things he talked about is somewhat reflective of what President Trump had, without the baggage."

Trump fatigue continued with longtime Republican Gerald Edgar of Garner, who said his first choice was DeSantis, followed by Nikki Haley and Chris Christie. "First and foremost," Edgar said, "I want a man or woman as president who who is going to get our budget balanced and protect our military. Forty percent of our budget goes to pay the debt; that alarms me," said Edgar, "We just keep pushing along the debt to our children and grandchildren."

DeSantis said he will visit all of Iowa's 99 counties by October, and said Hancock County was number 50.