A Clear Lake family's Hawaiian dream vacation became entangled in the desperate rush to escape the flames of deadly wildfires that ultimately destroyed the city of Lahaina.

Samantha Matthews had been enjoying a weeklong vacation at the Honua Kai resort on the western shores of the island of Maui. She and her husband, Bill, had brought their two adult children for their first summer getaway since the pandemic.

They had been to Hawaii once before, and they rented a van at the airport for their 10 day excursion around the island. They were enjoying all the attractions the tropical paradise has to offer; they went snorkeling in the clear blue waters, walked along the beaches and hiked the scenic trails along the volcanic peaks of Puʻu Kukui. They traveled five miles south to Lahaina, where they enjoyed some shopping.

Then the wind picked Aug. 7, a Monday evening. The family awoke Tuesday with no power.

"I wasn't surprised when the power went out," said Bill Matthews. "The wind was pretty strong, I noticed that right away. The wind was whipping."

Outside they noticed leaves from palm trees blowing around. Lawn chairs and cabanas were being whipped in every direction, some flying into the water.

"The sand felt like little needles on your skin, it was that strong," Bill Matthews said. "I think that's when we noticed there was some smoke in the distance, but it didn't really dawn upon us that there was a major issue. We thought maybe there was a store that's on fire, not a whole town."

Multiple brush fires began igniting on the Hawaiian islands at the beginning of the month but were relatively contained until August 8, when the Lahaina brush fire picked up. State and county officials said it was fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora.

Peak wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour fanned the flames and downed several power lines on the island. The National Weather Service issued a warning Tuesday, stating that "very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and low [humidity] will produce critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday night."

"That night, my son went out to the balcony and was looking towards Lahaina, you could see a huge red glow. It was almost like a second sun," said Samantha Matthews.

Now concerned, with no power and no new information about the size or scope of the disaster, the family went to bed, only to be wakened around 3:30 a.m. by the hotel's alarms, emergency loudspeakers, telling them to prepare to evacuate due to a major fire to the south.

"So we started packing up some of our stuff, and about an hour later the speaker came on again, saying it was time to start the evacuation and that the fire was two miles away," Bill Matthews said.

The island of Maui is a volcanic doublet, the western portion encircling the peak of Pu'u Kukui. The main route encircling the mountain was closed to southbound traffic, and their only way out was northbound on Highway 30, which hugs the island until it climbs the mountain, twisting and turning through the jagged terrain. With only half a tank of gas in their rental van and traffic already backed up to a standstill, they were unsure if they could make the journey around the mountain.

"That's when we heard that it was a mandatory evacuation from the governor, so everybody started to go north," he said.

They passed gas stations that were out of fuel. They drove north and parked in a lot for several hours to wait for the chaos to calm. When northbound traffic continued at a single file crawl, they saw a few cars headed south, and made the gamble to turn back to their resort.

Effectively stranded, the family and a small handful of guests who remained congregated in the lobby with members of the staff who themselves had nowhere to go. Many had homes nearby, with no idea if they were in the path of the flames.

"There was no power, no phone or internet, so not even the workers at the resort know what is really going on, but they stayed at their station to help the guests; they were heroes," said Bill Matthews.

Southbound roads were still closed late Wednesday when word came that a route bypassing Lahaina had been opened.

"It was dark and there were thick clouds of smoke. We couldn't see the devastation. We saw cars parked all along the route, which we later found were Lahaina residents who had escaped and were sleeping in their cars, waiting to find out what, if anything, remained of their homes," said Bill.

Troops from the Hawaii National Guard, along with police and other emergency personnel, lined the route and directed traffic towards Kahului airport, which the family finally reached Thursday, Aug. 10. Their Thursday night flight was cancelled, so they connected with family members (with what little cell reception they had) to get vouchers for a Friday morning flight to Kona; from there they departed for San Francisco.

It was only after they were in the air that the Matthews family started to realize the enormity of the tragedy they had just escaped.

They were among the 11,000 people who were successfully evacuated from the island during the crisis.

The historic town of Lahaina was reduced to ash -- 86% of the buildings that sustained damage from the fires on the island of Maui were residential, according to the county. Nearly 2,000 housing units have been secured as Maui officials scramble to house thousands of residents whose homes were destroyed.

The death toll from the fires stands at 110, with over 1,300 people still missing.

For those seeking to help with the rescue and recovery, you can find resources here, and donations to the American Red Cross are directly aiding at least 14 emergency shelters on Maui and Oahu.

The family is relieved to be home safe.

"Having your vacation cut short is such a minor annoyance and can be easy to overcome, but just to read about the horror and to realize the impact of the tragedy that was unfolding right in front of us was surreal. We're devastated. For us, the gradual realization of how bad this was for the people of Maui is just gut-wrenching," Bill Matthews said.