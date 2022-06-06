2022 Preserve Iowa Summit celebrates Mason City

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today announced 17 projects and individuals in 14 Iowa communities received the state’s highest honors for historic preservation during the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit held last week in Mason City.

Mason City provided the perfect backdrop for this year’s conference, which highlighted numerous architecturally significant properties in and around the community, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Park Inn Hotel, the 1939 Egloff House and the Rock Glen/Rock Crest Historic District.

The community’s architectural history is so strong, Conde Naste Traveler listed it as one of the world’s 20 best cities for architecture lovers, along with Miami, Paris and Dubai. The department has also designated Mason City as an Iowa Great Place, and its downtown area as a Cultural & Entertainment District.

“Mason City has done a fantastic job of incorporating its architecture, history, art and culture into its creative placemaking,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “Those efforts serve residents, draw tourists from around the world, and build a foundation for future generations to enjoy. It’s easy to see why its leaders and residents have so much pride in their community.”

The summit, presented annually by the department’s State Historic Preservation Office, is the state of Iowa’s premier conference for professionals and volunteers involved in historic preservation.

During the awards ceremony on Thursday, the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Board of Trustees awarded four projects – in Bettendorf, Council Bluffs, Davenport and Mason City – with a Preservation Project of Merit Award, which recognizes projects that exemplify the best practices of historic preservation, meet federal standards, and make use of state tax credits for historic preservation.

The board also presented Leah Rogers of Mount Vernon with the Petersen-Harlan Lifetime Achievement Award for her 40-year career in historic preservation, scholarly research and educational outreach programs.

“We are delighted to honor our award recipients for their accomplishments in preserving Iowa’s historic properties,” State Historical Society of Iowa Administrator Susan Kloewer said. “Their efforts ensure that these properties will continue to be highly valued community assets now and into the future.”

In addition, the nonprofit group Preservation Iowa presented 12 awards for “Preservation at its Best” in Bloomfield, Centerville, Des Moines, Dubuque, Keosauqua, Mt. Pleasant, Newton, Red Oak and Sioux City. The annual awards honor properties and educational efforts that meet the highest standards of preservation practices.

“Preservation Iowa is thrilled to honor the people and projects that truly demonstrate preservation’s power to change the future,” Preservation Iowa board president Bruce Perry said. “These awards honor thousands of volunteer hours and more than $120 million of investment in Iowa’s economy. Without the combination of private funding, historic tax credits, grant awards, and public dollars, projects like these would be impossible.”

Among the award recipients was Mason City's Egloff House, given the Judith A. McClure Award. This award recognizes outstanding preservation of a residential property using State Historic Preservation and Cultural & Entertainment District Tax Credit Program incentives.

Built in 1938-39, the Egloff House incorporates parts of three contemporary styles from the period: Art Moderne, Art Deco, and International styles that emerged following World War I. The house contains several classic elements of Streamline International architecture and is one of the style’s few remaining examples in the United States. In 2008, after a flood damaged the house, volunteers successfully moved it to its current location between the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Historic Park Inn and the Rock Crest/Rock Glen Historic District.

The 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit is coordinated by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs’ State Historic Preservation Office, the city of Mason City and the Mason City Historic Preservation Commission. It’s funded in part by the National Park Service, a division of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

