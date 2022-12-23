2022 Census of Agriculture underway

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging Iowa farmers and producers to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is underway across the nation through Feb. 6, 2023.

According to the press release, the Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), is the nation’s most comprehensive count of America’s farms and ranches, the people who operate them, and the crops and livestock they raise.

“The Census of Agriculture provides valuable information to both the public and private sector that will guide decisions, shaping programs and policies for many years to come,” said Naig. “I encourage all Iowa farmers and producers to respond to the census, which will continue to demonstrate the value of Iowa agriculture and our significant role in providing food and ag products to consumers here and around the world.”

The Census, which began in 1840, now covers 3,000 U.S. counties and 30,000 zip codes. It is completed in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Island.

Iowa producers may complete the census by mail, phone or online at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. For more information, call 888-424-7828. All responses are due Feb. 6.