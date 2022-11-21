2022-23 open enrollment increases helps Clear Lake schools

More students are open enrolling into the Clear Lake Community School District, helping offset a decrease in certified enrollment.

The district had a certified enrollment decrease of 14.03 students for 2022-23, but saw an open enrollment increase of 33.6. Superintendent Doug Gee said the open enrollment increase has happened the past couple years and has helped with the certified numbers.

“When I started here, our open enrollment was 135 kids. This year it was 289 kids,” said Gee.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, certified enrollment is an annual report of enrolled resident students used for the Iowa School Finance Formula calculation. The certified enrollment count is taken on the first day of October every year or the following Monday if it falls on a weekend.

The amount of funding public schools will receive for 2023-24 is determined by certified enrollment and State Supplemental Aid (SSA). With certified count reports now in, school districts now have to wait until Iowa legislators set SSA.

The state spent $7,413 per student this school year, which was increased by the Legislature by 2.5% in February. Additional funding is provided for students in certain categories, like special education or English language learners. Open enrollment students, who don’t live in the community but attend in the district, bring public schools slightly less funding.

When the SSA is set, school districts have an idea of what its budget will look like for next year.

“Certified is always a year behind, so those kids on certified we’ll get whatever SSA increase. You get paid more for those kids who are certified, but it’ll be a year behind. You also don’t get the sales tax dollars to save money with open-enrolled kids,” Gee explained.

With the yearly increases Clear Lake is seeing in open enrollment, Gee says a possible future dilemma is when to limit students coming in, mainly due to space. That decision will be made by the school board if limits are to be made.

“The majority of growth has been at the high school,” said Gee. “Our high school is the largest it’s ever been since I’ve been here.”

Gee said certified enrollment would look different if Clear Lake housing prices and availability were different. He said the new housing development approved by the City Council is a positive that will aid the district.

“If we had the housing, our enrollment would be up 100 kids,” said Gee.

Gee thinks the certified numbers will break even and not see an decrease, slightly surprising him when the report came in. With monthly open enrollment reports, Gee had a good idea the number would be higher in this year’s report.

“A good thing is we’re one of the few [open enrollment increase] that is happening. It’s good for us, I should say,” said Gee. “I talked to a lot of other people and they’re losing both ways.”

