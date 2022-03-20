2021 a historic year in Clear Lake

In 2020, the Clear Lake community embraced the mantra, “Together We Rise,” and that phrase continues to be our rallying cry, especially as 2021 brought a new set of challenges in workforce recruiting, supply chain bottlenecks, housing shortages, and skyrocketing prices.

However, as Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce writer Ashley Weiss stated in her 2022 Destination Clear Lake article, “The Place for Progress,” “2021 was a historic year for Clear Lake.”

Together we continued to rise above and tackle the challenges facing our community. Alongside the City of Clear Lake, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp., and many other community partners, we focused on building a place where people want to live, work, and visit.

And as a result, construction is happening all over town. Large commercial developments like Courtway Park and Emerald Edge are drawing new businesses to town, including Old Dominion Freight Line.

The 85-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott — Clear Lake’s first new hotel and conference center in more than two decades — opened east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122 at a time when virtually no hotels were being built anywhere in the country.

Pritchard Companies recently purchased two vacant buildings with plans to grow their diverse business. Clear Lake Storage Depot, NTI, and Ward-Van Slyke invested in significant expansions. Greenlee Corrugated Solutions is bringing new life to an old warehouse. RAKA and Renovo Media Group also recently made Clear Lake home.

Nearly a dozen locally owned restaurants, retail and specialty shops have opened or relocated to Main Avenue since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, making our city’s downtown more vibrant than ever.

People and businesses are investing in Clear Lake because they believe it is the best community to live in and grow their business.

The new 81,000-square-foot Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center is another example of an investment that will serve the community and its residents for decades to come as it helps attract young families and new visitors to our city.

We know there are still challenges to overcome, but we will continue to work alongside our community partners to build a stronger North Iowa.

Stacy Doughan is president and CEO of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0