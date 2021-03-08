2020 a 'record-setting year' for North Iowa recreation

As the COVID-19 pandemic drove people out of public spaces and into their homes last year, many found an escape in the great outdoors.
While the pandemic caused near-universal economic strife as businesses did their best to survive, North Iowa’s outdoor institutions have thrived.
In Winnebago County, the numbers were dramatic. Camping, hunting, fishing, etc. Whatever activity people could do in the outdoors, they did a lot more of it in 2020 than any year in recent memory.
According to Winnebago County naturalist Lisa Ralls in her December 2020 column “Welcome to your Outdoors,” Thorpe Park saw campers spend 355 nights in 2020, compared to 195 nights in 2019, an 82 percent bump. At Dahle Park, it was even more dramatic, as total camping nights went from 77 to 279, an increase of 262 percent.
“For most of the camping season, we had every other campsite blocked off, so we could promote social distancing,” Ralls said. “Even with half of our campsites not available, we still had those numbers.”
Along with campers, Ralls said there were also a noticeable uptick in people doing simple activities like fishing or walking their dogs.
“It was a lot more use than what we’ve ever had in the past,” Ralls said. “It was quite amazing to see.”
At the Hogsback Target Shooting Range near Lake Mills, according to Ralls, donations increased nearly 240 percent from 2019.
Hunting and license numbers also skyrocketed in 2020. In Ralls’ column, she stated that the sale of state fishing licenses increased 33 percent from 2019, while hunting license numbers went up 66 percent.
While the number of visitors to the county parks was way up in 2020, the county program numbers have taken a big hit. Ralls works in environmental programming, which involves going to schools for educational exhibits. That has not been possible lately, so the county has been doing more virtual programming events.
“That has worked out pretty well, but it's just not quite the same,” Ralls said. “One nice thing though is that a lot of the programs I do are outdoor programs, and we’ve done a lot of those. We did a monarch-tagging program, we did a star-gazing program, and different things like that.”
In Hancock County, parks and campsites were also booked solid every weekend, according to Conservation Board director Cale Edwards. For the fiscal year, which ended on June 30, the park’s numbers were up 33 percent, and Edward said that the county has seen revenue increase by a third. He described 2020 as a “record-breaking year.”
The only thing that saw a downturn was shelter house rentals, typically used in the summer for family picnics and reunions.
“Between a good summer as far weather goes, and a lot of other opportunities for people getting shut down recreation-wise, that was a huge thing,” Edwards said. “We talked to a lot of people who had never even been camping, or went out to Wal-Mart or Cabela’s or Fleet Farm and bought a tent, because they were looking for something to do. There was a lot of those people.”
In Cerro Gordo County, camping numbers were up around 15 percent, according to Conservation Board Executive Director Mike Webb. The organization runs three campgrounds in the county, at Wilkinson County Park in Rock Falls, Linn Grove Park in Rockwell, and Ingebretson Park in Thornton, and also operates Lime Creek Nature Center.
“Campground use was up, fishing, hunting, and other water sports like canoeing, kayaking and river use,” Webb said. “Everything was definitely increased this year.”
Like in Winnebago and Hancock counties, the pandemic changed the way the organization operated its education and outdoor programs. With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, they made the shift to smaller, family focused lessons instead of large group outings, and also implemented a few scavenger-hunt style classes so participants could get out and explore the parks.
Additionally, the Lime Creek Nature Center was closed for several months due to the pandemic, but has since reopened. The biggest long-term changes COVID has brought to Cerro Gordo’s parks and campgrounds is an increased focus on health and social distancing measures.
“Hopefully, we can get back to doing programs,” Webb said. “But obviously, we might just have to consider that long-term, too.”
Life will be different after the pandemic, even out in the great outdoors. But with the lessons learned, those involved sound confident that there could be some positive lessons that come out of it.
"Things have definitely changed," Ralls said. "In some ways for the better, and a lot of ways for the worse. But like anything else, we've had to adapt."
