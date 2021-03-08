2020 a 'record-setting year' for North Iowa recreation

As the COVID-19 pandemic drove people out of public spaces and into their homes last year, many found an escape in the great outdoors.

While the pandemic caused near-universal economic strife as businesses did their best to survive, North Iowa’s outdoor institutions have thrived.

In Winnebago County, the numbers were dramatic. Camping, hunting, fishing, etc. Whatever activity people could do in the outdoors, they did a lot more of it in 2020 than any year in recent memory.

According to Winnebago County naturalist Lisa Ralls in her December 2020 column “Welcome to your Outdoors,” Thorpe Park saw campers spend 355 nights in 2020, compared to 195 nights in 2019, an 82 percent bump. At Dahle Park, it was even more dramatic, as total camping nights went from 77 to 279, an increase of 262 percent.

“For most of the camping season, we had every other campsite blocked off, so we could promote social distancing,” Ralls said. “Even with half of our campsites not available, we still had those numbers.”

Along with campers, Ralls said there were also a noticeable uptick in people doing simple activities like fishing or walking their dogs.