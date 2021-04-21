17-year-old dies cleaning hog building in Kossuth County

A 17-year-old Rockwell City girl has died after she was found unconscious at a hog-site building on Monday night.

Victoria Marie Parra-Lerdo was found by Kossuth County Sheriff's officers around 9:10 p.m., and transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where she was pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by the Kossuth County Sheriff.

Parra-Lerdo had been helping clean and power wash the facility at 407 390th St., according to the release. Property tax records show the deed holder of the facility is Cottonwood Investment Company, which appears to be linked to Christensen Farms of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A message left with an official at Christensen Farms was not immediately returned on Thursday.

The Iowa Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death, according to the release.

Parra-Lerdo is a member of the Class of 2022 at South Central Calhoun High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 15 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.