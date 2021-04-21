17-year-old dies cleaning hog building in Kossuth County

A 17-year-old Rockwell City girl has died after she was found unconscious at a hog-site building on Monday night.

Victoria Marie Parra-Lerdo was found by Kossuth County Sheriff's officers around 9:10 p.m., and transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where she was pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by the Kossuth County Sheriff.

Parra-Lerdo had been helping clean and power wash the facility, according to the release. The Iowa Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death, according to the release.

Parra-Lerdo is a member of the Class of 2022 at South Central Calhoun High School.

