125th anniversary of Bolan church to be commemorated in Manly

Trinity United Methodist Church of Bolan will mark its 125th anniversary at a service in Manly on Sunday.
Bethel United Methodist Church will host the outdoor service at 9 a.m., with a streamed version to follow at 10:30 a.m. on the Bethel of Manly Facebook page. Members of Trinity will provide the music.
A celebration planned in Bolan has been pushed back to next year due to the pandemic.
Bethel United Methodist Church is located at 503 E South St., Manly.
