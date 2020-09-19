 Skip to main content
125th anniversary of Bolan church to be commemorated in Manly
According to a press release, Bruno, a dog belonging to the Willert family, waits for people to arrive outside of Trinity United Methodist Church of Bolan. Petunias can also be seen growing along the curbside, which, according to the release is being interpreted as a sign of hope.

Trinity United Methodist Church of Bolan will mark its 125th anniversary at a service in Manly on Sunday. 

Bethel United Methodist Church will host the outdoor service at 9 a.m., with a streamed version to follow at 10:30 a.m. on the Bethel of Manly Facebook page. Members of Trinity will provide the music.

A celebration planned in Bolan has been pushed back to next year due to the pandemic.

Bethel United Methodist Church is located at 503 E South St., Manly.

