1133rd National Guard Company will hold send-off in Mason City

A send-off ceremony will be held for a local Iowa National Guard company that is headed overseas at 9 a.m. Sunday at the North Iowa Events Center in the All Seasons Building.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Approximately 160 soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City, will deploy to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce, according to a press release. The unit is expected to be gone for nearly a year.

The mission is part of the United States’ commitment to the international order and the security of our NATO allies. The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies in support of U.S. and NATO forces.

The unit was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, and the global war on terrorism.

The 1133rd Transportation Company will travel to its mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.

