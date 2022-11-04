 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1133rd National Guard Company will hold send-off in Mason City

  • 0
1133rd.jpg

Members of the 1133rd National Guard Transportation Company look on as a railroad worker assists during a truck-moving operation in Manly.

A send-off ceremony will be held for a local Iowa National Guard company that is headed overseas at 9 a.m. Sunday at the North Iowa Events Center in the All Seasons Building.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Approximately 160 soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City, will deploy to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce, according to a press release. The unit is expected to be gone for nearly a year.

The mission is part of the United States’ commitment to the international order and the security of our NATO allies. The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies in support of U.S. and NATO forces.

The unit was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, and the global war on terrorism. 

People are also reading…

The 1133rd Transportation Company will travel to its mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A breath of fresh air

A breath of fresh air

Doug Rozendaal has been flying airplanes for more than four decades, but when he took off from Mason City Airport on Friday it was a first for…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News