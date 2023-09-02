More than 100 members of the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company returned to Iowa on Friday after a successful mission in Poland.

The soldiers arrived at Waterloo Regional Airport, where they were greeted by Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, a number of Iowa National Guard officers and other dignitaries, and overjoyed family and friends.

The 1133rd, based out of Mason City and Iowa City, deployed in November in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

Capt. Kevin Waldron, deputy public affairs officer, said last week an official homecoming ceremony is expected to be held in December.

According to the release, “The official homecoming ceremony, marking the return of these brave soldiers, will take place later this year. However, we expect that families, friends, and community members will be able to welcome their soldier home this month.”

The company’s mission focused on providing logistical support, transportation services and assistance to local communities during their time of need.

“Their efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the overall response capabilities and stabilization in the region,” according to the press release.

The unit left Mason City in November for its mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas. In February the company received its deployment orders for Poland.

Hundreds of family and friends packed into the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center on Nov. 6 to say farewell to the soldiers. People lined the streets waving flags and holding encouraging signs as the unit pulled out of town for what was projected to be a year-long assignment.

The unit was supported by North Iowans during its deployment. In February, Mason City Newman Catholic students organized a drive to send personal care items such as toothpaste, soap and socks to soldiers deployed from North Iowa. In April, The Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 in Britt shipped 112 care packages to the soldiers in Poland.

During its deployment, the 1133rd logged more than 1.5 million miles driven over the course 10 months.