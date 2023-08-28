The Iowa National Guard announced Monday that the 1133rd Transportation Company will return home soon after a successful mission in Poland.
The 1133rd, based out of Mason City and Iowa City, deployed in November. The transportation company's 160 members were deployed in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.
Capt. Kevin Waldron, deputy public affairs officer, said an official homecoming ceremony date has not been set, but he expects the company to return to Iowa in the near future. An exact return date was not available.
According to the release, "The official homecoming ceremony, marking the return of these brave soldiers, will take place later this year. However, we expect that families, friends, and community members will be able to welcome their soldier home this month."
The company's mission focused on providing logistical support, transportation services and assistance to local communities during their time of need.
"Their efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the overall response capabilities and stabilization in the region," according to the press release.
The unit left Mason City on Nov. 6 for its mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas. In February the company received its deployment orders for Poland.
People lined the streets of Mason City in November waving flags and holding encouraging signs as the unit pulled out of town for what was expected to be a year-long assignment.
During its deployment, the 1133rd logged more than 1.5 million miles driven over the course 10 months.
