Sara Broers is a lifelong Iowa resident, travel enthusiast and ice cream fan. So what better place for a book signing than Mason City's Birdsall's Ice Cream?

It is entry number 25 in her latest book.

As people came and went on a recent afternoon, Broers took the time to talk with anyone who had questions or stories, not just about the book, but about attractions all over Iowa. Her enthusiasm for the people and places of Iowa is easy to catch.

Broers often says she'll go anywhere a plane, train or boat will take her, but "100 Things to do in Iowa Before You Die" is chock full of destinations you can reach easily, many of them local.

Foodies will enjoy Birdsall's Ice Cream, Starboard Market in Clear Lake, Northwestern Steakhouse and Cabin Coffee. Broers' Clear Lake entries include the Surf Ballroom and Museum as well as Lake Time Brewery. Mason City's historic downtown is featured prominently with attractions like the River City Sculpture Walk, the Historic Park Inn Hotel and Moorman Clothiers getting mentions.

Readers will discover places they may not have known about.

"It's hard to make choices on what to include. Iowa is packed with things to do. The best way to discover something on your own is to get off the highway," said Broers. "Take those two lane roads, drive through Iowa's rural towns and see what unique thigs they have to offer."

Her favorite place in Iowa is Mt. Hosmer Lookout and Park in Lansing on the Mississippi River. She said what brings her back time and again is the people she encounters. "We all travel because of people. Whether we're going to visit someone or taking a trip for ourselves, the folks we interact with are what we return to. Good service, big smiles and feeling welcome are huge parts of a successful trip," Broers said.

For travelers who are in the planning stages, Broers has some advice from her many seasons of excursions. "Always have a handheld map. You never know when you might lose a cellphone signal on your adventures."

"If you're heading to one of Iowa's state parks, bring a picnic lunch. Most state parks don't have concessions."

"When in doubt, Casey's (convenience store) is your best bet. Iowans know this, but we get out-of-state travelers who may not know that there's a Casey's in most towns and they usually have all the things you need on the road."

Broers has a new book coming, too. In spring of 2024, her next travel guide "Perfect Day Iowa" will arrive. The new text will detail Iowa day-trip itineraries for hassle-free outings.

In addition to "Perfect Day Iowa' Broers co-authored "Midwest Road Trip Adventures: Exploring America's Heartland, One Scenic Drive at a Time; Road Trip Book and Unique Travel Destinations" with a dozen authors in the Midwest Travel Writers Network. The book includes over 50 scenic Midwest drives.