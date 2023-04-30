Local residents are recalling John Pappajohn as a "dreamer and a doer" whose entrepreneurial spirit and endless generosity left its mark on Mason City, Iowa and the world.

John Pappajohn, renowned venture capitalist and Mason City native, died April 22 at age 94.

Immigrant roots

Born in Greece in 1928, Pappajohn and his mother, Maria, immigrated to the United States when he was 9 months old, joining his father, George, who had established a year earlier in Mason City's old southwest "brick and tile" neighborhood.

George Pappajohn earned enough to eventually co-own (with two other families) the Evia Meat & Grocery store, named for the island in Greece from which George and Maria emigrated.

When Pappajohn 16, his father died suddenly, leaving his mother with the responsibility of running the store along with John and his younger brothers, Aristotle and Socrates.

The boys attended Mason City Junior College (later renamed North Iowa Area Community College) and took turns with his brothers attending the University of Iowa, one year at a time so as to be available to help keep the store earning enough to get by. In 1952, John Pappajohn earned an undergraduate degree in business, after six years of on-and-off schooling.

PMA

Over the next decade, he sold insurance in Des Moines, and adopted a mantra which many remember him for throughout his life: PMA, or positive mental attitude. He founded Guardsman Life Insurance Company in Des Moines in 1962 and served as its chairman for seven years, when he left with $100,000 in savings and established Equity Dynamics, a financial consulting firm, and Pappajohn Capital Resources, a venture capital firm.

“When John started, people hadn’t even hardly heard of the word entrepreneur,” said Jamie Zanios of Clear Lake, formerly Mason City and a close friend and cousin of Pappajohn.

“Judicious and careful” investments earned Pappajohn his first million a few years later, and his firms would eventually foster more than 100 startups, facilitate 50 initial public offerings, and serve as a director for more than 40 public companies.

Giving back

His accomplishments and contributions were recognized nationally and internationally, “but he never lost his love and support for his hometown,” Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said. “We always proudly claimed John Pappajohn as a native son.”

In 1997, with more than $30 million, he organized and financed the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers at five Iowa universities and colleges — the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa, Drake University and North Iowa Area Community College. As of 2022, more than 421,000 people had participated in the programs statewide, with 80,529 individuals at NIACC in Pappajohn's hometown.

"He was a visionary in that respect", said Zanios, in bringing the center to NIACC.

Data from NIACC estimates that from 2019 to 2022, the capital infusion to the North Iowa area as a direct result of the work of the Pappajohn Center was $22.8 million.

"Not only did it build the brick and mortar, but it supports the program to this day," said NIACC President Steve Shultz. "John recently renewed a 10-year, $150,000 annual endowment to support work that we do with businesses and starting entrepreneurs in North Iowa. "

“I want to make Iowa the most entrepreneurial state in America,” Pappajohn once said.

Shultz said he uses Pappajohn's story of tremendous success as a lesson in giving back.

"When I speak to young people, I often use John as an example; that you can begin at NIACC and do great things, as John has done," Schulz said. In 2006, Pappajohn was named a Distinguished Alumni from the American Association of Community Colleges. "I would argue that he has done more for entrepreneurship in the community college sector of higher education than any other individual." Shultz said.

Pappajohn also donated two dozen artworks and set up the Pappajohn Print Collection fund with the rest of the Pappajohn family at the MacNider Art Museum. Pappajohn owned a cottage on the shore of Clear Lake, and was an avid supporter of the annual Clear Lake July 4 fireworks display. Other philanthropic efforts throughout Iowa include John Pappajohn Business Building at the University of Iowa Business School, the Pappajohn Pavilion at The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, the John and Mary Pappajohn Clinical Cancer Center and the Pappajohn Biomedical Institute Building at the University of Iowa.

Pappajohn's wife, Mary, was "there by his side all the time, a true partner." Mary Pappajohn's passion was the visual arts, and they served together and separately on numerous boards and commissions of business, philanthropy and art.

John Pappajohn received a long hist of honors over his lifetime, including: Horatio Alger recipient in 1995, board of directors Horatio Alger Association; past trustee Pine Manor College, Boston, MA; since 1988, a member of the Anatolia College board of trustees, Thessaloniki, Greece; University of Iowa Foundation board of trustees, Iowa City; University of Iowa board of visitors; University of Iowa Business School Finkbine Award 2004; University of Iowa Homecoming honored guest 2002 and 2010; University of Iowa 1996 recipient Distinguished Alumni Award for Service; 1993 Oscar D. Schmidt Iowa Business Leadership Award from the University of Iowa College of Business; Iowa Business Leader of the Year 1992; Brotherhood Award from the Iowa Region National Conference of Christians and Jews 1997; inducted into the Iowa Hall of Fame 1996; Beta Gamma Sigma Medallion for Entrepreneur of the Year 1997; a more than 20 year association with the JF Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C.; former member of the Advisory Board appointed by President Ronald Reagan; reappointed by President George Bush; member of the National Committee of the Performing Arts; Member trustees council and co-chair Collectors Committee for the National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.; Director of the Hirshhorn Museum, Washington, D. C.; member of the National Committee for the Whitney Museum, New York; honorary trustee Des Moines Art Center, Des Moines; named by Art News Magazine as one of the top 200 art collectors in the world from 1997-2012; first Iowan to be awarded the Woodrow Wilson Award; Meredith Willson Heritage Award, 1998; Central Iowa Business Hall of Achievement, 1999; Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient in 2000; 33rd Degree Mason Shriner 2003; Hellenic Heritage Achievement Award 1997; Leadership 100 board of directors; Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Council member; Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Executive Committee 2001-2004; Greek Orthodox Archon Award 2000.

In an interview in 1996, Pappajohn said: "I do not plan to retire — ever -- unless I have to. As long as I remain motivated by helping entrepreneurs to create new companies, I plan to keep working."

Pappajohn kept his end of the bargain, working well into his 90s until health issues forced his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary; and brothers Soc in 2019 and Tel in 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Ann, and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexandra, and many family and friends.

“Mason City lost a great friend and much loved member of our community," Schickel said. "We are so blessed to have known and loved him. He was both a 'dreamer and a doer' of the first order. Mason City and Iowa are forever indebted to him."

