Students from nine North Iowa Elementary Schools took part in Colorful Foundations!: 39th Annual School Art Exhibition. 60 artworks from children grades kindergarten through fourth are on display in the Center Gallery at Charles H. MacNider Art Museum.

Styles and mediums are as varied as their young creators. Artworks include portraits, landscapes and fantasy visions in bright construction paper, tempera paint and so much more. Hazlynn Hutchins, kindergartner at Mason City's Jefferson Elementary, is the master behind Coral & Castles, a crayon and watercolor piece depicting a fishbowl.

Hazlynn posed proudly with her artwork and certificate, but was a bit shy about her artistic muses. Her mom, Ashley Hutchins, said, "We have a lot of animals. She loves them so much. We'll put this one up in the living room next to the tortoise tank."

Associate Curator Mara Linskey-Deegan's enthusiasm for the show is hard to hide. With students and their supporters crowding the upper room, Linskey-Deegan was a cheerful Master of Ceremonies. "It's just such a great show. We love the arts and what the arts can do for kids. We love young artists," she said.

Each year, art teachers submit their student's work to the committee who choose which pieces to display. Once the pieces have been chosen, the museum prepares and hangs them for exhibit.

Elise Peterson, a 10-year-old at Lincoln Elementary in Osage, loved the look of her artwork on display. The project began as an art class exercise called Zentangle, a style of art using lines and patterns to begin the creative process. For Elise, it was a lot of fun. "I got some of the ideas myself and some of them were from the exercise. I really like the bubbles. That turned out good."

The show continues until April 29. There is no admission fee to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum which is open Tuesday through Saturday.