You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local architect shares spirit and music on St. Patrick's Day
0 comments
alert popular

Local architect shares spirit and music on St. Patrick's Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Ken Wind - bagpipes 2

Ken Wind plays his bagpipes on Tuesday, March 17, on the sidewalk in front of Bergland and Cram on South Delaware Avenue in Mason City where he works as an architect.

Ken Wind, an architect at Bergland and Cram in Mason City, decided to bring a little fun to his coworkers' day on Wednesday.

Donning head to toe formal Irish tartan dress, Wind came to work and presented a sidewalk performance of classic bagpipe music to his colleagues and passersby. 

"I just thought it would be something fun to do," said Wind. "I wanted to lighten things up for everyone."

Ken Wind bagpipes 3

Ken Wind plays his bagpipes on Tuesday, March 17, on the sidewalk in front of Bergland and Cram on South Delaware Avenue in Mason City where he works as an architect.

Arrangements were also made so Wind was able to visit the gardens of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and serenade patients, staff, and visitors that morning as well. 

Wind, who turns 67 this spring, bought the bagpipes as a 65th birthday present to himself. 

Ken Wind - bagpipes 1

Ken Wind tunes his bagpipes on Tuesday, March 17, in the lobby of Bergland and Cram in Mason City where he works as an architect.

When asked where he learned to play: "I taught myself. YouTube University," he laughed.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News