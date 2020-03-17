Local architect shares spirit and music on St. Patrick's Day

Ken Wind, an architect at Bergland and Cram in Mason City, decided to bring a little fun to his coworkers' day on Wednesday.

Donning head to toe formal Irish tartan dress, Wind came to work and presented a sidewalk performance of classic bagpipe music to his colleagues and passersby.

"I just thought it would be something fun to do," said Wind. "I wanted to lighten things up for everyone."

Arrangements were also made so Wind was able to visit the gardens of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and serenade patients, staff, and visitors that morning as well.

Wind, who turns 67 this spring, bought the bagpipes as a 65th birthday present to himself.

When asked where he learned to play: "I taught myself. YouTube University," he laughed.

