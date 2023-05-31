Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare has received a Partnerships for Success to Prevent Alcohol Misuse (PFS-PAM) grant from Iowa Health and Human Services. The grant is intended to reduce the rate of adult binge and heavy drinking and improve community health.

The North Iowa Addiction Prevention Alliance (NIAPA), a coalition of leading stakeholders throughout the county, is collaborating with Prairie Ridge, the PSF-PAM grantee, and the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health to assess the county’s perception of, and attitudes toward, local excessive alcohol use among adults.

A March 2023 Cerro Gordo Data Discovery Workshop found that Iowa has the second-highest binge drinking rates in the country and Cerro Gordo is in the top third of Iowa counties for those same rates. Cerro Gordo also is second in Iowa counties for injury death rate, much of which can be attributed to alcohol use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines adult binge drinking as consuming five or more drinks during a single occasion for men and four or more drinks during a single occasion for women.

Adult heavy drinking is defined as the consumption of 15 or more drinks per week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women.

According to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's County Health Rankings and Roadmaps (CHR&R), Cerro Gordo county ranks 83rd of Iowa's 99 counties for health outcomes. One reason for poor outcomes is the county's proclivity for binge and heavy drinking.

The CHR&R shows that 44% of all driving deaths in the county are alcohol related. Injury and sexually transmitted infection rates are also higher than both state and national averages.

Michael Van Essen of Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare is coordinating the program, which is in its early stages.

"Right now, we're looking at what we call 'key responders.' We're interviewing these responders to see what the current attitudes are toward binge and heavy drinking in the county. When we see numbers like Cerro Gordo's, we get concerned. NIAPA has been in place for several years and we're looking to tackle some of these issues," says Van Essen.

The effects of alcohol on the body vary only slightly from person to person. For frequent drinkers, the body may develop a tolerance, which occurs when a person drinks regularly and the body and brain become accustomed to the effects of intoxication.

Both heavy drinking and binge drinking are associated with poor health outcomes. Binge drinkers are more likely to have bumps, bruises and cuts from activities while intoxicated. They are more likely to engage in or be victims of violence, as well. Binge drinkers run the risk of sexually transmitted diseases and unintended pregnancy, including the risk of fetal alcohol syndrome, according to the CDC.

Heavy drinkers could experience high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and digestive problems. Cancers of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon, and rectum are associated with heavy drinking. Learning and memory problems can occur, including dementia. In addition, there is a weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick.

Residents of Cerro Gordo county have nearly twice as many healthcare providers to choose from compared to the majority of Iowa, but the stigma of alcohol misuse can prevent them from getting the care they need.

NIAPA, Prairie Ridge and CGPH hope to move through the assessment stage quickly in order to determine which of IHHS's programs will have the most positive effect in the region.

If you or someone you know has issues with binge or heavy drinking that are affecting your life, there are resources available. Contact Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare at 641-424-2391.