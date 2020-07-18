Little Miss Pre-Teen collects Wands for Wildlife in Mason City

Ten-year-old Devanie Mora, of Mason City, has a heart for animals.
Dogs, cats, birds, chinchillas, hermit crabs, snails and hedgehogs are some of her favorites.
“She likes her animals,” her mother, Becki Mora, said.
This year, she’s combining her love for animals with pageants.
Devanie Mora, who was crowned America’s Little Miss Pre-Teen Midwest in June, is collecting mascara wands for Wands for Wildlife, a North Carolina-based organization that supports wildlife rehabilitation efforts to save animals.
The wands are used to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur and feathers of wild animals.
“It works very well because the bristles are so close together,” she said.
Devanie Mora, a Newman Catholic fifth-grader, has been competing in America’s Little Miss pageants since she was 5.
At 6, she received the America’s Little Miss Princess title.
This year’s pageant was her first in two years due to family medical issues. The state pageant was held via Zoom in June.
Devanie Mora was selected by a panel of judges to represent Pre-Teen Midwest, receiving the highest score in her age group of five states.
The Midwest division comprises girls from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Devanie Mora said although this year’s pageant was different, it was still fun.
She will compete for a national title on July 25-26 in the Twin Cities, which will also be a girls’ weekend with her mother and her grandmother, Vicki Strole.
“It will be amazing seeing all my pageant friends again in person and the hotel,” Devanie Mora said. “A relaxing hot tub after a day of pageants (is) perfect.”
In 2021, she will participate in the Grand National event in Orlando, Florida. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Devanie Mora said her favorite part about participating in pageants is meeting new people and traveling to new places as well as dressing up in gowns and costumes.
Pageant contestants are encouraged to participate in community projects.
Since her first pageant, Devanie Mora has used her crown, and her outgoing personality, to raise money for breast cancer, collect crayons for the Crayon Initiative and gather pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
Becki Mora and Vicki Strole said they usually provide her five different community service projects to choose from, but she ultimately picks the one she wants to do.
“She’s always picked something close to her, which is pretty awesome,” Becki Mora said. “I’m always proud of it.”
Devanie Mora said she chose Wands for Wildlife this year because she loves animals and wanted to find a way to help them.
So far, she’s collected and cleaned about 50 wands, but she plans to get more throughout the year.
Devanie Mora enjoys attending school, spending time with her family, including her brothers, singing, learning sign language and karate.
Last year, she co-hosted the Mason City Pride Festival’s youth pageant.
Earlier this week, she delivered three dozen muffins to the Mason City Police Department to thank the officers for their service.
Devanie Mora will join Mason City native and Newman Catholic alumna Rebekah Mason, who was crowned Junior Miss Great Lakes at the Princess of America Pageant Minnesota, Wisconsin and Great Lakes, volunteering at the Community Kitchen this summer.
Individuals can donate their mascara wands to Devanie Mora by dropping them off at Perkins restaurant in Mason City or arranging a pick up by emailing ladifrogger@hotmail.com.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
