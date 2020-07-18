Little Miss Pre-Teen collects Wands for Wildlife in Mason City

The Midwest division comprises girls from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Devanie Mora said although this year’s pageant was different, it was still fun.

She will compete for a national title on July 25-26 in the Twin Cities, which will also be a girls’ weekend with her mother and her grandmother, Vicki Strole.

“It will be amazing seeing all my pageant friends again in person and the hotel,” Devanie Mora said. “A relaxing hot tub after a day of pageants (is) perfect.”

In 2021, she will participate in the Grand National event in Orlando, Florida. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Devanie Mora said her favorite part about participating in pageants is meeting new people and traveling to new places as well as dressing up in gowns and costumes.

Pageant contestants are encouraged to participate in community projects.