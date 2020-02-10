LISTEN: ... Just To Be Nominated, Episode 2
LISTEN: ... Just To Be Nominated, Episode 2

For the second episode of ... Just To Be NominatedBruceJared, and Chris check in on their Academy Awards predictions and break down the ceremony from the sincerely confusing opening dance number to Bong Joon-ho's big win.

Stick around all the way to the end if you want to find out what film Bruce thinks will be the Cats of 2020 and why Jared thinks Steven Spielberg should possibly consider retiring!

Have some catching up to do? Check out the first episode of the podcast here:

...Just to be Nominated: Episode 1
