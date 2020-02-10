LISTEN: ... Just To Be Nominated, Episode 2

For the second episode of ... Just To Be Nominated, Bruce, Jared, and Chris check in on their Academy Awards predictions and break down the ceremony from the sincerely confusing opening dance number to Bong Joon-ho's big win.

Stick around all the way to the end if you want to find out what film Bruce thinks will be the Cats of 2020 and why Jared thinks Steven Spielberg should possibly consider retiring!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Have some catching up to do? Check out the first episode of the podcast here:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0