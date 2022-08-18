Lions Club donates computers to Rudd library in wake of tornado

One minute was all it took for an EF1 tornado to destroy a significant portion of the 359-person town of Rudd in December.

The Rudd Public Library was one of the buildings damaged.

The roof was torn off and walls caved in. What wasn’t immediately destroyed by the tornado was lost in the aftermath.

Lions Club International members from Iowa’s North Central District attended a post-tornado meeting of the Rudd City Council and thought they could best help the Rudd Library with the purchase of new computers.

Attending that meeting was Stanley Johnson, former North Central District Governor, and Lions Club member John Pearson. They had Darwin Meyer, Lions Club International Foundation representative, apply for a $5,000 community impact grant.

When the grant money was received, seven computers were purchased from the Lenovo Company in California for approximately $4,300.

“The Lions’ Club International Foundation, it’s our arm for what we do for disaster relief, for vision, for hunger, and for diabetes in our community here and around the world,” Meyer said.

Johnson said the club wanted to help because the Rudd Public Library is used as part of the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District’s education programming, and it has members in those communities.

The library is still temporarily housed in the Rudd City Hall conference room. “The most important thing about a library is the books, not the building,” said Shelly Sharp, library director.

However, a new building is in the works.

Sharp said the city is working with OPN Architects and has received the first-phase sketch for the new library. They plan on breaking ground by spring hope to open by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

The new library will be located on the corner of Sixth and Floyd streets, adjacent to the Community Betterment Center, the former Rudd school building. “The bus stops here for kids. It’s a well-traveled street and will be a highly visual building,” Sharp said.

“It’s a slow process, but we’re moving,” Sharp said with a smile.