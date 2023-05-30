Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Children and adults looking for a little relaxation can enjoy the peace of Lime Creek Nature Center.

This year's summer education programs offer something for all ages. Historian Kevin Mason will present Lime Creek's history from a conservation perspective at the Conservation Coffee Club. Little ones will enjoy the Exciting Insects program, while bigger kids can pitch in on the Winnebago cleanup efforts. There are even night-time excursions where you can learn to talk to the owls. And, of course, Forest Bathing.

According to Heather Hucka, conservationist and educator at Lime Creek, "It sounds a little silly, but forest bathing is just taking time out in nature to truly take in the sights, sounds and feelings you're experiencing."

Certified Forest Therapy Guide Taffany Martin describes her purpose as to "curate a sacred space for nature connections, but to also support your well-being by guiding you to slow down."

"Last year's group found it to be very powerful," says Hucka. "Everyone said it was such a healing experience. I look forward to this year!"

June marks the annual membership drive, as well. With memberships running from July 1 to June 30, now is the time to join the conservation efforts as a supporter and earn a discount on programs, as well. Membership forms are available online at cgcounty.org.

Lime Creek Nature Center's Summer Education programs are as follows:

Forest Bathing

6-9 p.m. Friday, June 2, Lime Creek Conservation Area

If you’re looking for some much-needed quiet time, come and enjoy a slow nature walk with Certified Forest Therapy Guide Taffany Martin. Take time to support your well-being. This program is to recharge your mind, body, and soul while enjoying the outdoors. Cost is $25 per person. Please register by 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Lime Creek Littles – Exciting Insects!

5-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, Lime Creek Nature Center

This program is for children ages 4-6 with their adults. Explore the world of insects and what makes them so important through stories, games, and exploration. This program will be outside weather permitting. This program is free. Please register by Monday, June 5.

Conservation Coffee Club – Lime Creek – A Story of Renewal

9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, Lime Creek Conservation Area and Nature Center

Enjoy some social time with coffee, tea and treats followed by a conservation focused program. Join Kevin Mason, PhD in a discussion on Lime Creek’s unique role in the incredible environmental change taking place in Iowa during the 19th and 20th centuries. This presentation will help you better understand the role Mason City played in remaking Iowa’s landscape. Cost is $3.00 for nature center members or $5.00 for nonmembers. Registration deadline is 4 p.m. July 7.

WINNEBAGO RIVER FLOAT/CLEAN-UP

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 29, additional information about location will be given to registrants

Join us for an all-out trash bash on a beautiful stretch of the Winnebago River. Let’s work together to leave the river better than we found it and have fun doing it. There are a limited number of canoes available so register early or register and use your own canoe/kayak. To register and reserve a canoe call the nature center at 641-423-5309. This program is sponsored by: Lime Creek Nature Center Foundation, Landfill of North Iowa, Mason City Earth Day Committee, Cupola Inn Bed and Breakfast, Cutting Edge Tree Services, and the Active Living and Transportation Commission.

NOCTURNAL RAPTORS

7-8:30 p.m. Friday, August 25, Lime Creek Conservation Area and Nature Center

Who’s “hooo” at Lime Creek? Join us as we investigate the world of Iowa’s nocturnal raptors, the owls. We will begin indoors, exploring the unique adaptations of these impressive predators. Then we will take a walk and see “hooo” might be nearby. This program is free and designed for adults, children, and families. Please register by August 23.

Lime Creek Nature Center is located at 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City. For questions regarding Summer Education Programs, contact Heather Hucka at hhucka@cgcounty.org or call at 641-423-5309.