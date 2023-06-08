Lime Creek Nature Center has summer camps for kids of all ages.

Parents, guardians and caretakers looking for ways to entertain and enrich the kids they care about have options for outdoor recreation with added benefits.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a guide featuring the benefits of outdoor activities as well as a checklist for those who haven't spent much time in nature. Included are 10 benefits of being outside:

Physical and emotional well­being

Lower levels of childhood obesity

Lower levels of ADHD

Improved concentration and school performance

A natural source of Vitamin D,

Improved eyesight

Children who play outside grow up to be stewards of the environment

Enhanced imagination and sense of wonder and exploration

Better sleep

Children who regularly play outdoors have a greater appreciation of the arts, music, history and literature

Conservationist Heather Hucka sees the changes in kids firsthand. "Not every kid has outdoor experience, but every kid needs it," she says. "Sometimes they can be a little reluctant, but after a while, kids' curiosity overcomes shyness. In the forest, no one is judging you, so they are free to be creative explorers."

Lime Creek Nature Center has a website with classes, camps, trail maps and activities so you and your family can sign up for events or plan an adventure of your own. Register for summer camps for youth from third to eighth grade.

Summer Camps available from Lime Creek Nature Center are as follows:

Animal Adventurers, 9-11:30 a.m., June 12-June 16, at Lime Creek Nature Center for Youth completing third and fourth grade.

Come and spend a week with the animals. Each day we will focus on a different animal group. Through games, crafts, and activities we will uncover what makes each one unique and reveal how we are all connected.

Recreation Renegades, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., July 17-July 21, at Lime Creek Nature Center for Youth completing fifth and sixth grade.

Explore outdoors and do more. Discover new activities and develop and hone new outdoor skills. Some activities include canoeing, fishing, fire and shelter building, orienteering, and outdoor cooking.

Evening Explorers (overnight), 4 p.m.-10 a.m., July 6-July 7, at Lime Creek Nature Center for Youth completing sixth and seventh grade.

Overnight at Lime Creek. It’s not summer until you camp outside. Discover the park after dark. Tents and meals are provided. Packing list will be sent to you after you register.

Water Wanderers, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., June 21-June 22, at Bluebill Lake and the Winnebago River for youth completing seventh and eighth grade.

Enjoy outdoor recreation on the water. This camp focuses on teaching and growing skills in fishing and canoeing. Explore Bluebill lake by boat practicing paddling skills and enjoying the chance to catch some fish at the same time. Explore the Winnebago River on an all-day float.

Lime Creek Nature Center is located at 3501 Lime Creek Road, just north of Mason City. Visit www.cgcounty.org/departments/conservation/lime-creek or email hhucka@cgcounty.org to sign up for summer camps or other activities.