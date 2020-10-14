Lime Creek set to host Halloween Naturally

Each family will have their own picnic table. Families are encouraged to bring pumpkins to carve, as there will be prizes awarded in a contest for the best pumpkin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know a kid that doesn’t enjoy carving pumpkins, so I think they’re going to have a ton of fun doing that,” Von Ehwegen said.

After the pumpkin carving, there will be a costume contest for kids who dress up. There will be prizes awarded for that as well. During the event, Lime Creek will talk about scary animals with the kids.

“We’ll have at least one that’s a living scary animal,” Von Ehwegen said. “We’ll talk about them, and why they’re really not so scary, and why they’re beneficial.”

+2 Lime Creek branches out and adds new Storywalk When Todd Von Ehwegen, conservation education manager for Cerro Gordo County, heard about th…

To finish up the day, families can walk on the Storywalk nature trail and read a book called “The Halloween Tree.” A Storywalk is when pages from a book are cut out and placed periodically throughout the trail so that walkers can read, exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

“When we’re all done, families can just get on the trail and stay in their own group,” Von Ehwegen said. “Enjoy the book on hopefully a nice afternoon.”