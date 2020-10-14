 Skip to main content
Lime Creek set to host Halloween Naturally
Families who love all things about Halloween now have another thing to get excited about in North Iowa.

The Lime Creek Nature Center is hosting an event called Halloween Naturally this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The event is meant to promote being outdoors while enjoying Halloween festivities.

LCNC Flyer

A flyer for Lime Creek Nature Center's event on Saturday.

Between carving pumpkins, a costume contest and scary animals, the day guarantees to have a little bit of everything for Halloween lovers.

“People are wanting to get outside and wanting to do things,” conservation education manager Todd Von Ehwegen said. “So we’re trying to accommodate that and we just want people to come out and have fun and take a little stress off and enjoy being outside in the fall.”

This isn’t the first time that Lime Creek has hosted a Halloween event.

For many years, the nature center actually held a Halloween hike, where groups of around 30 people would walk a trail and stop at various points to watch skits about whatever the theme was that year. Due to COVID-19, however, this won’t be happening this year.

But Lime Creek still wanted to safely hold some type of event during this time of year.

The flyer for the program says people who register will be in for a “fun afternoon of socially distanced Halloween fun.”

Each family will have their own picnic table. Families are encouraged to bring pumpkins to carve, as there will be prizes awarded in a contest for the best pumpkin.

“I don’t know a kid that doesn’t enjoy carving pumpkins, so I think they’re going to have a ton of fun doing that,” Von Ehwegen said.

After the pumpkin carving, there will be a costume contest for kids who dress up. There will be prizes awarded for that as well. During the event, Lime Creek will talk about scary animals with the kids.

“We’ll have at least one that’s a living scary animal,” Von Ehwegen said. “We’ll talk about them, and why they’re really not so scary, and why they’re beneficial.”

To finish up the day, families can walk on the Storywalk nature trail and read a book called “The Halloween Tree.” A Storywalk is when pages from a book are cut out and placed periodically throughout the trail so that walkers can read, exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

“When we’re all done, families can just get on the trail and stay in their own group,” Von Ehwegen said. “Enjoy the book on hopefully a nice afternoon.”

If you and your family would like to participate, you will need to register for the event. But hurry: there aren't many spots still open.

North Iowa Celebrations

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

