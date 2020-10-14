Lime Creek set to host Halloween Naturally

Families who love all things about Halloween now have another thing to get excited about in North Iowa.
The Lime Creek Nature Center is hosting an event called Halloween Naturally this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The event is meant to promote being outdoors while enjoying Halloween festivities.
Between carving pumpkins, a costume contest and scary animals, the day guarantees to have a little bit of everything for Halloween lovers.
“People are wanting to get outside and wanting to do things,” conservation education manager Todd Von Ehwegen said. “So we’re trying to accommodate that and we just want people to come out and have fun and take a little stress off and enjoy being outside in the fall.”
This isn’t the first time that Lime Creek has hosted a Halloween event.
For many years, the nature center actually held a Halloween hike, where groups of around 30 people would walk a trail and stop at various points to watch skits about whatever the theme was that year. Due to COVID-19, however, this won’t be happening this year.
But Lime Creek still wanted to safely hold some type of event during this time of year.
The flyer for the program says people who register will be in for a “fun afternoon of socially distanced Halloween fun.”
Each family will have their own picnic table. Families are encouraged to bring pumpkins to carve, as there will be prizes awarded in a contest for the best pumpkin.
Support Local Journalism
“I don’t know a kid that doesn’t enjoy carving pumpkins, so I think they’re going to have a ton of fun doing that,” Von Ehwegen said.
After the pumpkin carving, there will be a costume contest for kids who dress up. There will be prizes awarded for that as well. During the event, Lime Creek will talk about scary animals with the kids.
“We’ll have at least one that’s a living scary animal,” Von Ehwegen said. “We’ll talk about them, and why they’re really not so scary, and why they’re beneficial.”
When Todd Von Ehwegen, conservation education manager for Cerro Gordo County, heard about th…
To finish up the day, families can walk on the Storywalk nature trail and read a book called “The Halloween Tree.” A Storywalk is when pages from a book are cut out and placed periodically throughout the trail so that walkers can read, exercise and enjoy the outdoors.
“When we’re all done, families can just get on the trail and stay in their own group,” Von Ehwegen said. “Enjoy the book on hopefully a nice afternoon.”
If you and your family would like to participate, you will need to register for the event. But hurry: there aren't many spots still open.
North Iowa Celebrations
Student of the Month, Berding
My name is Gabriella Berding, daughter of Sally and Herman Berding and sister to Luke, Grace, and Maggie Berding. I attend Mason City High school, as a senior this year. At the high school, I participate in fall cheerleading, the Silver Cord volunteer program, the Rainbow Cord art program, National Honor Society, and tennis in the spring (just for fun!).
Out of school, I am a Sunday school teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, a lifeguard, and book worm. I love long walks, chilly fall mornings, and drawing. After high school I plan to attend NIACC or UNI to study Art Education or OB Nursing.
LaVerna Charlson Happy 100th Birthday!
LaVerna Charlson from Lake Mills will be celebrating her 100th Birthday on October 13th.
Love from Donna, Curt, and Families
Wentworth retirement
After 38 years at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, our mom retired on August 5, 2020. She started her nursing career in 1979 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City. Please help us celebrate this new chapter in her life by sending greetings and best wishes to: Maria Wentworth, 13 Asbury Pl, Mason City, IA 50401.
Congratulations Mom! We love you!
Kristin, Courtney & families
Happy Birthday Richard Baird
Your age may end in a 0 but you are # 1 with us. Happy Birthday on October 16th to a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, church and community member. Greetings may be sent to Richard at 221 N. East St., Manly, IA 50456.
Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Hansen
Kylie Hansen is a senior at Mason City High School and is involved in several activities. Her passions include vocal music and acting.
She holds a 4.0 GPA and is involved in Speech, Best Buddies, National Honor Society, YFC Core, Trinity Lutheran Church Worship Team, Silver Cord, and YIELD. She has also participated in Swimming, Track, Cross Country, and Student Senate.
Kylie has received All-State honors for her Soprano I voice and has competed at the highest level at Solo and Ensemble Contest yearly.
She hopes to continue acting through her representation with Peak Talent Agency in Des Moines and RPM Talent Agency in LA.
Kylie is exploring colleges with strong vocal performance degrees.
Card Shower for Mary Montgomery
Join us in celebrating with our Mom for her 80th birthday!
As much as we’d love to get together, please send her wishes to her home:
1531 6th PL SE, APT 201, Mason City, IA 50401.
Much Love from your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Hubka, Ruddick married
Stephanie Hubka and Austin Ruddick were married on October 5, 2019, at the Central Iowa Fairgrounds in Marshalltown.
Stephanie is the daughter of Dan and Lori Hubka of Sheffield, and the granddaughter of Norma Mittelstadt of Hampton. Austin is the son of Kim and Lori Ruddick of Marshalltown, and the grandson of Donna Dorsey of Hampton.
Matron of Honor was Dakota Clayton, friend of the bride, and Maid of Honor was Kayley Thompson, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Steph Hubka, sister-in-law of the bride, Shanie Hubka, sister-in-law of the bride and Joanna Ruddick, sister-in-law of the groom.
Best men were Cody Scovill, friend of groom, and Chris Grimes, friend of groom. Groomsmen were Jeremy Ruddick, brother of groom, Jordan Hubka, brother of bride, and Levi Hubka, brother of bride.
Flower girl was Sofie Numelin, cousin of bride. Ring bearers were Kellen and Clayton Ruddick, nephews of groom.
Stepahnie is a K1 classroom teacher at the Downtown School in the Des Moines Public School District. Austin is a delivery driver with UPS Marshalltown. The couple resides in Marshalltown.
James I. Jennings, 91
James I. Jennings, of Mason City, will celebrate his 91st birthday on October 12th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1316 3rd St NW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Thank You
Thank you to all our family, friends, neighbors, and relatives who sent cards and good wishes to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary. It meant so much to hear from each of you.
Eldon and Lavonne Doane
Thank You
I want to thank my kids for my 95th birthday celebration walk by. It was great seeing my friends, family, grand and great-grandchildren. Thank you to the Manly Specialty Care for all their help. All the gifts, cards, balloons, flowers, FaceTime and phone calls were wonderful. It was a day I’ll never forget and God Bless you all. Marcus ‘Stub’ Bartusek.
Thank you
Thank you for each and every display of sentiment we received from all of you for Lee A. Moore. We are grateful for the compassion and understanding shown. Appreciation to one and all.
Jean Moore, Jerry Moore and family, Linda Schumaker and family, Don Moore and family
Wickwire Celebrating 74 Years
Wava June (Vosburgh) and Gordon Wickwire were married October 1, 1946, at the United Methodist Church in Rockwell, Iowa. The couple's children are Bev (Darwin) Peters and Nancy Beenken all of Rockwell. They have four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Cards and wishes may be sent to PO Box 134, Rockwell, Iowa 50469.
70th Birthday
Gary DeGroote celebrated his 70th Birthday yesterday (Sept. 26th).
Happy Birthday! We Love You!
Braughton, 60 Years
The family of Jerry and Donna Braughton is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married October 1, 1960, at the First United Methodist Church in Mason City, IA. Their family includes children: Mike (Michelle) Braughton, Michele (Tim) Yezek, and Rob (Teresa) Braughton; 4 grandchildren, Michaela & Morgan Braughton and Tyler & Riley Braughton. They also have an International daughter, Sachi (Oscar) Alonzo. Cards of congratulations can be sent to Jerry & Donna at: 944 16th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
(Never Known to Fail)
Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.
Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request.)
There are none that can withstand your power.
Holy Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).
Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).
Say this prayer for three consecutive days.
You must publish this and it will be granted to you.
Pearl Barkema, 101
Pearl Barkema, of Garner, will celebrate her birthday Monday, Oct. 5. Cards and wishes may be sent to her c/o Concord Care Center, 490 W Lyons St, Garner, IA 50438.
Betty Condon, 90
Betty Condon, of Osage, will turn 90 years old on September 28th. You are invited to send her greetings at 925 Heritage Dr, Apt #105, Osage, IA 50461.
Happy 90th with much love from your family!
Thank You
Barb and Wayne Opheim are grateful for all of the cards they received for their 65th anniversary. The cards and notes have made their isolation in their assisted living facility more tolerable. Thank you!
Thank You
The family of Lyle R. Mackey wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for the wonderfully tender care given to their loved one.
Always professional, spirit lifting they rendered their skills with a dignity that will comfort our hearts as we continue this journey.
We remember Stacy M., Tracy G., Katie H., and Mark A.
80th Birthday
Diane Davis will be celebrating her 80th birthday on September 23rd. Her family will be hosting a card shower to mark this occasion. Greetings may be sent to Diane at PO Box 323, Ventura, IA 50482.
Thank You
We wish to thank everyone for the cards, phone calls, and drive-by greetings for our 70th wedding anniversary. It was a day we will always remember.
Thanks to our daughter Vicki and husband Brian Pederson who made it all possible.
Roger & Shirley Wyborny
Thank You
Thank you to all our family, friends, neighbors and relatives who sent cards and good wishes to help us celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary. It means so much to hear from each of you during this time of social distancing.
Larry and Donna Nelson
Thank You
I want to thank all my family and friends who remembered me with all the beautiful cards and well wishes.
It made my 90th birthday special.
Shirley Berry
Thank You
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my wonderful family and great friends for all the cards, flowers, gifts and phone calls on my 80th birthday. I really appreciated it!
God bless you all ~
Rakel
Thank You
Thanks to family and friends for the cards, calls, and gifts, helping me celebrate my 85th Birthday!
Duane Vaudt
Virginia Blakesley, 90
Virginia Blakesley, of Mason City, will be honored with a family dinner on Saturday, Sept 19 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at her home to celebrate her 90th birthday. She was born September 19, 1930. Cards and wishes may be sent to her at 940 S York Ct, Mason City, IA 50401.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!