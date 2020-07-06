Lime Creek Nature Center opens doors back up to public

After a nearly four-month shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lime Creek Nature Center reopened to the public on Monday, with its hours limited to 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask inside the building. Guests are also asked to maintain physical distancing and use the hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building after interacting with any of the displays.
In December, the facility unveiled a number of updates and additions to its educational displays, including a display highlighting area pollinators and a room dedicated to native nocturnal animals.
Those with questions may call Director Mike Webb at 641-423-5309. The center is located at 3501 Lime Creek Dr., immediately north of Mason City.
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 1
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 2
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 3
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 4
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 5
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 6
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 7
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 8
Turtle at Lime Creek
Salamander at Lime Creek
Snake at Lime Creek
Fish at Lime Creek
Woodpecker at Lime Creek
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (1).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (2).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (3).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (5).jpg
Lisa's adventures at Lime Creek Nature Center
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
