Lime Creek Nature Center opens doors back up to public
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 2

Updates and additions were made to this resource room to highlight regional pollinators. A live honeybee encasement allows visitors to see the bees at work.

After a nearly four-month shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lime Creek Nature Center reopened to the public on Monday, with its hours limited to 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask inside the building. Guests are also asked to maintain physical distancing and use the hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building after interacting with any of the displays.

In December, the facility unveiled a number of updates and additions to its educational displays, including a display highlighting area pollinators and a room dedicated to native nocturnal animals.

Those with questions may call Director Mike Webb at 641-423-5309. The center is located at 3501 Lime Creek Dr., immediately north of Mason City. 

