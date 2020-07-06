Lime Creek Nature Center opens doors back up to public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a nearly four-month shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lime Creek Nature Center reopened to the public on Monday, with its hours limited to 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask inside the building. Guests are also asked to maintain physical distancing and use the hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building after interacting with any of the displays.

In December, the facility unveiled a number of updates and additions to its educational displays, including a display highlighting area pollinators and a room dedicated to native nocturnal animals.

Those with questions may call Director Mike Webb at 641-423-5309. The center is located at 3501 Lime Creek Dr., immediately north of Mason City.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

