Lime Creek branches out and adds new Storywalk

Olsen hopes that the book inspires children and their families to check out more of the Lime Creek Nature Center. The center has multiple trails you can walk that lead you through all types of habitat.

“The book, it’s about a pond,” Olsen said. “Well, you can walk along the path and read about the pond, but then we also have ponds here that you can then visit afterwards to try and see the stuff from the book. It doesn’t have to end with the Storywalk. You can build upon it and continue and experience.”

The trail is just over a half-mile and has had some early success, but Von Ehwegen is hoping to see many more families come out specifically to experience the Storywalk.

“I’m sure there’s some that came out specifically for that and other ones maybe just stumbled upon it,” Von Ehwegen said. “That’s kind of the nice thing about it. It’s out there and when you see it, it kind of beckons you to keep going and read the next one.”

The book will be up for a few more weeks before being switched out with a new one. Both Von Ehwegen and Olsen say that Lime Creek will be able to use this for years to come.