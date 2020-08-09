Lime Creek branches out and adds new Storywalk

When Todd Von Ehwegen, conservation education manager for Cerro Gordo County, heard about the idea of a Storywalk from his friend at the Clear Lake Library, he knew it was the perfect thing to bring to Lime Creek Nature Center.
After a few weeks of figuring out the logistics, the Lime Creek Nature Center now has brought a Storywalk of its own to the easy-access trail. It’s been up for just over a week now.
Von Ehwegen and intern Chase Olsen installed the Storywalk so that walkers can actively read a book while walking along the paved easy-access trail in the woods.
“I think it’s a really unique idea,” Von Ehwegen said. “What I like about it is you kind of get two things about it. One is the nice nature walk and the other is to read a book. It’s a great combination. What it does is kind of makes reading an outdoor activity, which is kind of cool.”
The book is called “Over and Under the Pond,” which is a children’s picture book that details the life and habitat of a pond. After figuring out copyright issues, Olsen was able to cut pages out of the book and Velcro them to the signs on posts.
“The actual putting together of the Storywalk was probably the simplest part of it. We just walked along the trail,” Olsen said. “I picked our first spot. We put down the first sign and then I just walked 40 paces and we put down the other one and kind of kept going until we ran out of pages.”
Olsen hopes that the book inspires children and their families to check out more of the Lime Creek Nature Center. The center has multiple trails you can walk that lead you through all types of habitat.
“The book, it’s about a pond,” Olsen said. “Well, you can walk along the path and read about the pond, but then we also have ponds here that you can then visit afterwards to try and see the stuff from the book. It doesn’t have to end with the Storywalk. You can build upon it and continue and experience.”
The trail is just over a half-mile and has had some early success, but Von Ehwegen is hoping to see many more families come out specifically to experience the Storywalk.
“I’m sure there’s some that came out specifically for that and other ones maybe just stumbled upon it,” Von Ehwegen said. “That’s kind of the nice thing about it. It’s out there and when you see it, it kind of beckons you to keep going and read the next one.”
The book will be up for a few more weeks before being switched out with a new one. Both Von Ehwegen and Olsen say that Lime Creek will be able to use this for years to come.
They’re currently looking for fall-themed books to use the next couple months. The trail will be used up until the point it gets too cold for people to walk it.
“I’m just kind of looking for a nature book that appeals to a wide-variety of ages and has a good lesson to it with lots of good pictures,” Von Ehwegen said. “We want small children to enjoy it too. We don’t want it to be too high level of book. It needs to be fairly simple and short.”
Von Ehwegen and Olsen encourage community members to go visit. The two are proud of how the project came together.
“I’m really happy with how it turned out overall for sure,” Olsen said. “We’ve seen groups of kids with parents walk down the Storywalk and gotten people saying that they really like it. It’s really effective.”
The Lime Creek Nature Center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, but the trails are open all day.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
