Lime Creek announces public events to be held next week

The Lime Creek Nature Center is hosting two events next week which are open to the public, according to a press release.

A monarch tagging program will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. at the nature center. Attendees can help catch and tag monarch butterflies ahead of their winter migration to Mexico.

The second event, a morning bird walk, will take place 8-10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. The walk will be conducted by Kelly McKay of the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, with assistance from Mark Roberts of the Clinton County Conservation and Brian Ritter of the Nahant Marsh Education Center.

All levels of birding expertise are welcome. Binoculars will be provided by those that need them.

Registration is required for each activity and can be completed by calling 641-423-5309. Social distancing will be practiced at both gatherings.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

