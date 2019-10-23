Limited financial heating assistance will be available to income-eligible utility customers next month through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to members of the Iowa Utilities Board.
The annual application period runs from Nov. 1 through April 30. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began Oct. 1.
The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor.
Under LIHEAP or the weatherization assistance program, Iowa law protects qualified applicants who are the head of a household from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from Nov. 1 through April 1.
Although qualified applicants cannot be disconnected during the annual winter moratorium, the Iowa Utilities Board urges all LIHEAP-certified customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt and facing potential utility service disconnection in the spring.
