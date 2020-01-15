Life sentence means life, lawmaker says

Benjamin Schreiber, 67, was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1997 in Wapello County and sentenced to life without parole. In March 2015, he was hospitalized in March 2015 after large kidney stones caused him to develop septic poisoning, according to court records.

Although Schreiber had signed a “do not resuscitate” agreement, doctors took steps to save his life by administering resuscitation fluids through an IV after he arrived unconscious at a hospital. He underwent surgery to fix the damage done by the kidney stones.

He claimed in the lawsuit he should be released from prison because his life sentence was fulfilled because he momentarily had died at the hospital.

His legal argument was rejected at the district and appeal levels.

But Smith said Wednesday the case points up a potential — albeit unusual — loophole in Iowa law that he would like to see addressed.

“It was fascinating that someone would think that they could get out of their life sentence for what happened,” said Smith, who applauded Iowa courts for “ruling the correct way.”