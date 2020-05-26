Letter: Radio, not TV, the best means of communication

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I see a few letters last week concerning KIMT television turning their backs on Mason City in preference to Rochester. Broadcasting, like most other business goes where the money is and in this area, the money is in Rochester. Even though KIMT is licensed to Mason City, the only requirement the FCC has is that they place a "city grade" signal over Mason City.

Well, KIMT does have their transmitter located about as close to Rochester as they can get and still provide a "city grade" signal over Mason City and that fulfills their responsibility as a Mason City station. Otherwise, it is their decision as to who they will serve. Now, maybe some people in this day and age don't remember that there is a much more reliable method to get news and emergency information, it's called RADIO. Yes, it's still here and all of the Mason City radio stations have been providing the governor's speeches, the emergency information and everything else you need except for the pictures (which are in the Globe anyway) and of course, the My Pillow ads.