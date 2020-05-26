Letter: Admiral Franken is the one to beat Sen. Ernst

Democrats have four candidates to choose from in their Senate primary. The winner will try to defeat Senator Joni Ernst in November. Admiral Mike Franken is the one to get that done. Here’s why.
I care about policy. I gravitate to candidates who are knowledgeable about issues that affect people in their daily lives, candidates with plans. I care about character. I want to support a candidate with integrity, who does not hesitate to say what they believe. I care about temperament. Can this Senate candidate work effectively in an institution that runs on relationships? It takes intellect and political courage to make change in the Senate, as Tom Harkin demonstrated year after year.
All of the primary candidates have qualities that would help them be effective in the Senate. But first, the nominee has to win a difficult statewide race, by running up the score in rural areas. Candidates running from Des Moines have not been successful in the last few cycles. We need a candidate who appeals to voters in the rural counties, as well as city voters. Rob Sand showed us what is possible with the right nominee.
Admiral Mike Franken has all of that. He has the character, intellect, and political courage to be a great Senator. He has extensive experience with diplomacy from his long and distinguished Navy career. He knows a lot more about policy than Senator Ernst, and says what he thinks without hedging. Despite his achievements, he remains grounded in his humble beginnings in tiny Lebanon, Iowa. He is a regular guy, as familiar with hogs, guns, machine shops, and farming as he is with commanding ships. He knows how to talk to people from left to right. He can beat Joni Ernst.
Susan Nelson, Marble Rock
