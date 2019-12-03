Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic U.S. Senate campaign has been endorsed by 14 Democratic state lawmakers.
Greenfield is one of four Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race.
“Theresa knows tough work because it’s how she was raised and believes in rural communities because she’s from one,” Amanda Ragan, a state senator from Mason City, said in a statement provided by the Greenfield campaign. “She shares our values.”
The legislators who endorsed Greenfield are senators Ragan, Todd Taylor, Tony Bisignano, Joe Bolkcom, and Jim Lykam; and representatives Mary Mascher, Bob Kressig, Bruce Hunter, John Forbes, Karin Derry, Cindy Winckler, Monica Kurth, Jennifer Konfrst, and Kristin Sunde.
