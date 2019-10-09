MASON CITY | Suzie-Q Cafe has served the downtown Mason City area for over 70 years. The unassuming structure -- one of only a handful of Valentine diners left in the country -- has delighted new and returning customers with both classic and unexpected menu items, like its tenderloin, everything hasbrowns and alligator sandwiches.
Unassuming as it might me, it's not going unnoticed. Now, it's been recognized as the best hole-in-the-wall cafe in the state.
MSN compiled a state-by-state list for these hole-in-the-wall cafes. Their criteria were high Yelp ratings -- of which Suzie-Q had many -- diners that had more menu items than only breakfast, and be open for a lunch crowd.
"It may look small, but this little cafe in Mason City, Iowa, sure is mighty!" wrote Kiersten Hickman in the article.
Many Yelp reviewers noted they had stumbled upon Suzie Q by chance and were delighted by how delicious the food actually was.
Suzie Q was sold and purchased back in March to Eric Michels and Tahmyrah Lytle.
Suzie Q is currently undergoing renovations and preparing to reopen, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for any opening date announcements.
Oh, and don't worry: they'll be keeping Spic-N-Span Tenderloin sandwich.
