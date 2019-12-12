Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., saw fourth-quarter revenue fall 8.2% but made gains in digital advertising and subscriptions.
A provider of local news and information and a platform for advertising in 50 markets, Lee Enterprises is parent company of the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus and the Muscatine Journal. It held its fourth quarter earnings call Thursday.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue fell to $123.7 million, down from $139.7 million in the same period in 2018. Revenues for the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 29, were down $31 million, or 6.1%, to $509.9 million.
The company highlighted several bright spots. Lee officials are “pleased with the continued digital transformation in 2019," President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said in a call with investors.
“Digital advertising revenue comprised more than 40% of our total advertising revenue in the fourth quarter, and print advertising accounted for less than 30% of our total operating revenue,” Mowbray said. "Also, based on third party research, we believe we capture more than twice the industry average in digital market share."
Fourth-quarter total digital revenue was $36.2 million, 29.3% of operating revenue, according to a news release. Total digital revenue was up 4.3% to $144.6 million for the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 29, on a same property basis.
Digital-only subscribers increased 79.1% and now total 91,000, while print subscription revenue fell 4.6% for the quarter.
Other highlights:
- Revenue at TownNews increased 10.7% in the fourth quarter, excluding the 53rd week of operations in 2018, and revenue over the last 12 months totaled $22.6 million.
- Revenue from the management agreement with BH Media Group totaled $12.6 million, compared to $1.3 million year ago.
- Revenue at Amplified Agency increased 28.6% compared to the prior year, due to agency expansion and an enhanced focus on local retail accounts.
Tim Millage, Lee’s vice president and CFO and treasurer, said the company continues to transform its business models and reduce legacy cost structures, including a 9.7% reduction in compensation from workforce eliminations.
Lee’s debt continues to be reduced, with $41.2 million being paid off in fiscal year 2019. Total debt at the end of the fiscal year was about $443 million. Lee also plans to reduce costs by selling excess real estate. Some of those properties could be sold in the next six to nine months, Millage said, and an additional nine Lee buildings will be evaluated for sale.
