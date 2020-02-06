Lee Enterprises releases first-quarter earnings

Lee Enterprises, the Davenport-based news media organization, is experiencing digital growth while bringing in $5.7 million in net income for its first quarter.

Lee, the parent company of the Globe Gazette, Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal, announced its earnings Thursday morning for the quarter that ended Dec. 29, 2019. Lee did not host an earnings conference call Thursday, as it held a call last week when it announced the acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers. Lee had managed those newspapers for more than a year.

That acquisition occurred during the company’s second quarter, and did not affect Lee’s first-quarter financials. But it allowed Lee to restructure its debt, which is now exclusively held by Berkshire Hathaway.